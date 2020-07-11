A View from the f/sTop

Kit lenses tend to have a few downsides, among those being: cheaply made, not the best glass (or plastic) lens elements, and perhaps the largest drawback is their speed, or not a very large maximum aperture. While today’s digital cameras don’t need as much light to capture a good image, those focusing sensors do much better when able to “see” more light … and the ability to blur unwanted elements in the picture is far greater with faster lenses.

Which really brings me back to the whole point of this column – think carefully about what subject(s) you now photograph or wish you could photograph better. If it is landscapes, you might consider getting a wider angle lens – either zoom or fixed focal length – as your go-to lens. If it’s flowers, insects and mostly close-up subjects, consider getting a macro lens, fixed focal length, in the 40 mm to 105 mm range. I like the 105 mm just because it puts a greater distance between the subject and me, especially useful when shooting bees, wasps and other not-so-friendly subjects.

If it’s portraits, sports, birds and other wildlife, pick up a longer focal length lens. The ideal portrait lens is 105 mm on a full-frame camera (about 70 mm on an APS-C sensor).