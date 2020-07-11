A View from the f/sTop

I had three lenses for my first interchangeable lens camera: a 35 mm f/3.5, a 50 mm f/2.8 and a 135 mm f/4.5 ... all screw-mount, manual focus and manual aperture lenses for my Leica IIIc. With no zoom lenses in that lot to magnify the field of view, I had to shorten the distance between camera and subject. It was a quantum leap into the world of SLR cameras, with fixed focus, zoom and varifocal lenses with automatic apertures, enabling easy focus of just about any subject.
In my early years as a wedding, portrait and commercial photographer, I chose lenses that would cover the angle of view needed for the subjects I photographed. In 35 mm terms, I could get by quite nicely with lenses ranging from 24 mm for large groups of people to 200 mm for head-and-shoulder portraits.
The “speed,” or maximum aperture, of those lenses was an important factor in cost, in sharpness and in the ability to better control the depth-of-field. There is a tremendous difference in both the build quality and in the capabilities of different lenses of the same focal lengths.
For current dSLR and mirrorless, interchangeable lens digital cameras, the “kit” lenses generally cover a range from moderate wide angle to the short-telephoto range. Or, for APS-C sensor size, 18 to 55 mm or approximately 27 mm to 90 mm when compared to film SLRs. A second lens is often bundled, covering the range from 24 mm all the way to 300 mm, which is a far more usable range for portraits, sports and wildlife photos.
Kit lenses tend to have a few downsides, among those being: cheaply made, not the best glass (or plastic) lens elements, and perhaps the largest drawback is their speed, or not a very large maximum aperture. While today’s digital cameras don’t need as much light to capture a good image, those focusing sensors do much better when able to “see” more light … and the ability to blur unwanted elements in the picture is far greater with faster lenses.
Which really brings me back to the whole point of this column – think carefully about what subject(s) you now photograph or wish you could photograph better. If it is landscapes, you might consider getting a wider angle lens – either zoom or fixed focal length – as your go-to lens. If it’s flowers, insects and mostly close-up subjects, consider getting a macro lens, fixed focal length, in the 40 mm to 105 mm range. I like the 105 mm just because it puts a greater distance between the subject and me, especially useful when shooting bees, wasps and other not-so-friendly subjects.
If it’s portraits, sports, birds and other wildlife, pick up a longer focal length lens. The ideal portrait lens is 105 mm on a full-frame camera (about 70 mm on an APS-C sensor).
Birds and wildlife really require lenses with focal lengths from 300 mm and up. A good guide to keep in the back of your mind, even with image stabilization, is the reciprocal focal-length rule: minimum shutter speed for a still subject should be 1/focal length! That will generally take care of our hand shake, but not subject movement.
The next time you are ready to buy a camera or get an additional lens, think carefully about the subject(s) you want to capture. I tend to think about the lens(es) first, camera second, because I’ll keep the lens(es) through many different evolutions of the camera bodies. In my case, for many years, my favorite, most useful lens has always been a 70-200 mm f/2.8. It’s sharp, it’s fast and it is almost always on my camera, ready to shoot!
Dr. Photo – AKA John Keller – operates a full-service photography studio in Lincoln, teaches introductory and advanced courses in digital photography, cellphone and tablet photography and editing at Doane College in Lincoln, Southeast Community College and for the OLLI program. He also offers single and group digital photography and editing lessons. Email your digital photography and computer questions to: doctorphoto1@gmail.com or see www.photographybykeller.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!