A scotch for summer sipping

Around 80% of the nearly 130 distilleries in Scotland are in two of the five regions: Speyside and the Highlands. That includes the big ones, like The Glenlivet, Glenfiddich and The Macallan.

Contrast that with nine on Islay, three in Campbeltown and 15 Lowland distilleries. The Lowland region, which includes Glasgow and Edinburgh, is in the midst of a distillery building boom. Six of those 15 distilleries are so new that they haven’t produced any aged malt. The most well-known Lowland scotch is Glenkinchie, followed by our subject today, Auchentoshan. Are you ready to practice this one? “OCK-en-TOE-shun.”

Auchentoshan is in a suburb of Glasgow, about 10 minutes from the airport. As such, it was the first stop Dad and I made to a distillery when we took our whirlwind distillery tour in 2017. We arrived at Auchentoshan after an overnight flight from Omaha to Glasgow. I have a terrible time sleeping on airplanes, so I was tired, cranky and sleep deprived, but excited to be on the first stop of a fantastic father-son distillery trip.