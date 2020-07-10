A scotch for summer sipping

Around 80% of the nearly 130 distilleries in Scotland are in two of the five regions: Speyside and the Highlands. That includes the big ones, like The Glenlivet, Glenfiddich and The Macallan.
Contrast that with nine on Islay, three in Campbeltown and 15 Lowland distilleries. The Lowland region, which includes Glasgow and Edinburgh, is in the midst of a distillery building boom. Six of those 15 distilleries are so new that they haven’t produced any aged malt. The most well-known Lowland scotch is Glenkinchie, followed by our subject today, Auchentoshan. Are you ready to practice this one? “OCK-en-TOE-shun.”
Auchentoshan is in a suburb of Glasgow, about 10 minutes from the airport. As such, it was the first stop Dad and I made to a distillery when we took our whirlwind distillery tour in 2017. We arrived at Auchentoshan after an overnight flight from Omaha to Glasgow. I have a terrible time sleeping on airplanes, so I was tired, cranky and sleep deprived, but excited to be on the first stop of a fantastic father-son distillery trip.
Auchentoshan is a bit of a rarity for Scotch whisky, in that it’s distilled three times instead of the usual two. In that way, it’s more similar to Irish whiskies. That third distillation makes it a clean, light spirit, perfect for hot summer days; which is why we’re talking about it now. I drink less scotch in the summer than I do in cooler temps, and when I do reach for a bottle, it’s more likely a lighter dram. I even occasionally break my own rule and add – gasp – an ice cube! It’s also great in a cocktail. My wife loves it in a rocks glass over ice, equal parts scotch and amaretto.
Auchentoshan produces American Oak, a non-age statement whisky that retails for around $40 a bottle. It also produces a Three Wood that’s quite nice for around $75. The other scotch we see here is the 12-year-old, matured in a mix of bourbon and sherry casks. It retails for around $50.
Of the three, the 12-year is your best bang for the buck. They also boast an 18- and 21-year-old, but those are hard to find. The hallmark of a lowland scotch is that it’s light, fruity and fragrant. Auchentoshan 12 delivers there with really nice notes of toasted almonds and caramelized toffee. It is available by the bottle at The Still and most Hy-Vees.
Whisky news and notes: An undisclosed distillery 19-year-old bottled by Alexander Murray with a classic highland profile of honey and toffee flavors is coming to Trader Joe’s. It’s expected to retail around $60. If it appears in Lincoln, I’d sure buy one. And, The Balvenie is releasing a 50-year-old bottling. So if you have an extra $45K lying around, pick that one up. I’m sure it will be fantastic. Until next time, sláinte!
The author, Mark Feit, is a Certified Whisky Ambassador and has visited 57 distilleries in Scotland with his father, Bob. You can reach Mark at markfeit@live.com.
