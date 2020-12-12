9th annual Art in the Garden set for Sept. 11, 2021

Noyes Art Gallery has already begun planning for the ninth annual Art in the Garden at Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens, located on the southwest corner of 27th and D streets. The 2021 event is set for Saturday, Sept. 11, and the theme is Ruby Slippers from L. Frank Baum’s classic, “The Wizard of Oz.”

For Noyes artist Dana Clements, the book is creative inspiration. A theatrical set design student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Clements read and loved Baum’s Oz books as a child. Her mixed-media artwork reflects similar fantastical creatures. So, she was excited about the 2021 garden theme, and this excitement led to the idea of streaming selected readings to promote next year’s event.

Every fourth Saturday through August 2021 at 2 p.m., Clements will read a selection from one of Baum’s books via Facebook Live on the Noyes Facebook page. Kids and parents will enjoy her lively interpretations as well as the original illustrations by John R. Neill. They will be available for viewing as bedtime stories or anytime you’re ready to hear a fantastic tale.

Gallery owner Julia Noyes hopes the readings and Garden theme will highlight the ties between art and literature – for kids and adults.