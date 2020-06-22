30 years later, the light still shines at Lighthouse

Another feather in Lighthouse’s cap is its Alternative Suspension Program. It gives youths within Lincoln Public Schools an opportunity to process through the behavior that caused the suspension, and to stay caught up on grades while they serve their suspension.

A sense of family

You’ll find a “sense of family” is pervasive among Lighthouse administration, as well as the youth it serves.

Maureen Allman, wife of the co-founder, serves on the Lighthouse board, and Michener’s wife, Michelle, is food program coordinator and executive assistant.

Stacie Hooks, secretary of the Lighthouse board, is a shining example of that Lighthouse family feel. Her mother, Nancy Bird, served two terms on the Lighthouse board and is currently on the Lighthouse Foundation board.

“Lighthouse has felt like part of family since I was little,” said Hooks, who joined the Lighthouse board in 2013. “I remember going there with my mom to help serve dinners for the different holiday celebrations. Bill and Michelle and Pete and Maureen are always so welcoming, and you can feel the love that they have for each other and all the kids at Lighthouse.