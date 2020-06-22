30 years later, the light still shines at Lighthouse

Thirty years after the switch was flipped for the first time, teens continue to see the light at Lighthouse.
Lincoln’s Lighthouse has never served as a navigational aid for maritime pilots at sea. But it has been a beacon and a life-changing experience for thousands of teens at risk for unhealthy behaviors in grades 6-12, finding themselves at a crossroads as they navigate the turbulent waters of adolescence.
Thanks to generous donors and a broad base of volunteers, it costs just $475 a year for one teenager to receive all Lighthouse services: academic support, healthy evening meals, counseling, restorative practices, and a variety of enrichment and recreational activities.
By comparison, it costs roughly $6,240 per year for a youth to be institutionalized in a detention center – and taxpayers foot that bill.
You do the math.
“Donations and volunteers help us continue to serve the disadvantaged young people of our community at the highest level,” said Lighthouse President Pete Allman, who co-founded the facility with his wife, Maureen Allman, and Jim Perry, a Lincoln High School teacher at the time who is now a member of the Nebraska Wesleyan University faculty.
How it started
Looking at a calendar of events to mark the facility’s 30th anniversary this year, Allman paused on a pleasant springtime day to trace how his trip to a New York City homeless shelter in 1988 led to an after-school program in Lincoln, Nebraska, that has served over 10,000 impressionable youth in three decades.
“I had three weeks’ paid vacation from my job in those days,” reflected Allman, a professional mental health counselor, “and I used that time to experience what it was like to be a volunteer at the Covenant House,” a shelter in New York City that serves youth experiencing homelessness. It is promoted as a “journey from homelessness to independence,” and provides clean clothes, a place to eat and sleep, and ultimately a place to call home.
As one might imagine, Allman was moved by the experience. Upon his return to Lincoln, he made himself available for speaking engagements at service club meetings.
“The one remark I kept hearing was, ‘Lincoln needs a place like that.’ That was never my intention when I planned the trip,” Allman reflected.
The Allmans and Perry pitched the idea to prospects who were willing to donate time and money. It wasn’t long before the suggestion became reality: Lighthouse opened at 17th and G streets. A year later, the program moved to larger quarters at 2530 N St.
The reactions that the three co-founders received were spot-on: Lincoln needed Lighthouse.
Lighthouse quickly made an impact and was perceived as the place to be. Word circulated in neighboring high schools: Come to Lighthouse for academic help and a healthy evening meal in a safe setting. In exchange, teens needed to meet behavioral standards, stay in school and achieve passing grades.
In 2006, Lighthouse marked a milestone: a brand-new building of its own opened just across the street, at 2601 N St., where several small homes had been razed to make way for the new headquarters. Up the street, a community garden opened. The fruits (and vegetables) of the teens’ labor regularly appear on Lighthouse dinner tables.
Quality validated
In the early ‘90s, Bill Michener was a Lincoln High School dropout who was in dire need of direction in his life. He decided to give Lighthouse a try.
After a few years of being on the receiving end of Lighthouse services, he’s been on the service-providing side for nearly a quarter-century. In 1996, he was hired to a part-time position; in 2006, he succeeded T.J. McDowell as executive director, a role Michener continues to hold today.
Under his leadership, Lighthouse has flourished. A prime example: In 2018, Lighthouse was recognized by the Council of Accreditation, becoming the first community-based after-school program in Nebraska to be nationally accredited. “The COA team was so impressed by Lighthouse that they invited Bill to be on its accreditation review team,” said Allman.
Today, Lighthouse proudly points to a 95 percent high school graduation rate among the students who frequent Lighthouse as well as Knighthouse, a “miniature model” operating at Lincoln Southeast High School. The after-school program at Southeast, directed by Matt Robertson, does not provide meals or evening hours.
Another feather in Lighthouse’s cap is its Alternative Suspension Program. It gives youths within Lincoln Public Schools an opportunity to process through the behavior that caused the suspension, and to stay caught up on grades while they serve their suspension.
A sense of family
You’ll find a “sense of family” is pervasive among Lighthouse administration, as well as the youth it serves.
Maureen Allman, wife of the co-founder, serves on the Lighthouse board, and Michener’s wife, Michelle, is food program coordinator and executive assistant.
Stacie Hooks, secretary of the Lighthouse board, is a shining example of that Lighthouse family feel. Her mother, Nancy Bird, served two terms on the Lighthouse board and is currently on the Lighthouse Foundation board.
“Lighthouse has felt like part of family since I was little,” said Hooks, who joined the Lighthouse board in 2013. “I remember going there with my mom to help serve dinners for the different holiday celebrations. Bill and Michelle and Pete and Maureen are always so welcoming, and you can feel the love that they have for each other and all the kids at Lighthouse.
“When my mom moved off the board and I went on, I was honored to be a part of it," Hooks added. "Now I get to bring our kiddos there to help at the holiday celebration.”
In addition, a three-generation connection exists among current and former leadership positions. Current board member Sarah Salem is the daughter of former board member Carolyn Otte and the granddaughter of Dr. Steve Carveth, one of Lighthouse’s first board members.
Anniversary events
The first of several events celebrating the 30th anniversary of Lighthouse is an online bike auction featuring three Factor bikes, each valued at $13,000 and donated by Jay Thomas. In addition, 30 Trek bikes, helmets and locks for 30 deserving Lighthouse students have been donated by Kim and Jim Carveth of The Bike Rack.
The 30th anniversary gala celebration is currently scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18 at the Embassy Suites, 1040 P St. Details of the evening of fun and entertainment are forthcoming.
