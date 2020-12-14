2nd annual Zoo Lights off, then on again at Lincoln Children’s Zoo

Originally scheduled to start Nov. 27, then postponed due to revised directed health measures from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, the second annual Zoo Lights holiday event returned to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo on Dec. 10 after the Health Department approved the zoo’s modified operating plan for keeping it safe.

Holiday Lights will continue to illuminate the zoo’s trees, pathways, train, animal cutouts and other decorations from 5:30-9 p.m. now through Jan. 9. The zoo will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the magical experience that is Zoo Lights Powered by LES to our community this year, at a time when we all could use an extra dose of joy,” zoo spokeswoman Sarah Wood said of the Zoo Lights event. “The zoo is always about community, and after being closed for 80 days and being limited to only virtual activities due to the pandemic, we are overjoyed to be able to have this in-person event in a way that’s safe for everyone.”

Wood said that zoo staff members started creating the whimsical winter wonderland in August, adding that it includes more lights and covers about 20% more ground than last year’s event, which she said totaled about 175,000 lights.