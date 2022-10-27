2022 Inspire Awards: Muhleisen named Woman of the Year, 12 women honored

Being named Woman of the Year at the the annual Inspire — Celebrating Women's Leadership Awards was the second-best thing that happened to Angie Muhleisen on Sept. 14.

Muhleisen, president and CEO of Union Bank & Trust Co., was late to the ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena because her daughter had a baby.

"I was on my way to this event when she called and said, 'Turn the car around, I'm having the baby right now,'" Muhleisen said.

So she witnessed the birth of a grandchild and then got back in her car and drove downtown to the event.

Muhleisen, whose family owns Union Bank & Trust, has worked there for more than 40 years and has been the CEO since 2003.

Among her other roles are a seat on the board of Assurity and chair-elect of the University of Nebraska Foundation.

"I have absolutely loved every minute of being in business, and I love Union Bank and I love the people who work there," she said.

This was the eighth year for the Inspire Awards, which are presented by the Lincoln Journal Star.

The other women honored this year with Inspire Awards were:

* Donna Gould, Monolith, Excellence in Business (large business).

* Katherine Warren, KidGlov, Excellence in Business (small business).

* Vann Price, Lincoln Public Schools, Excellence in Education.

* Miriah Zajic, Giving Realty, Excellence in Entrepreneurship.

* Pam Dingman, Lancaster County, Excellence in Public Service.

* Shannon Schultz, Nebraska LTC Pharmacy, Excellence in Healthcare.

* Lori Seibel, Community Health Endowment of Lincoln, Excellence in Nonprofit.

* Connie Duncan, Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, Excellence in Philanthropy.

* Ellie Hiser, Books for Babies, Founders Award.

* Taylor Streich, Lincoln Southeast High School, Young Leaders Award.

* Alaa Ismail, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Inspire Scholarship.

To learn more about the Inspire Awards and the businesses that help sponsor them, go to inspirelincoln.com.