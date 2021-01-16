2021 marks 10 years of parenting column in L Magazine

When I started writing, I was an overwhelmed new mom who had recently left my full-time job as a news anchor to stay home with a toddler and a new baby. I’m now a not-as-new (old?), still overwhelmed mom who has been through two full career changes, is back to working full time, and has a 6-year-old, 8-year-old, 10-year-old … and by the time this is published, that toddler I mentioned will be a teenager. Life looks pretty different.
Parenting small children is an overwhelmingly physical and immediate task. For the first few years, so much of what they need from you is lifting and touching and holding and wiping and brushing. Days are a blur of feeding and changing and attempted naps, then of chasing and potty training and outings, always with a constant list of many things that need to be cleaned. Whoever it was who said “the days are long but the years are short” could not have described the early years of parenting more accurately. They are wonderful and they are exhausting, bringing you high highs and low lows every day (often every hour). Becoming a parent is the process of learning to live with your heart running around outside your body.
With each passing year, the demands of parenting become less physical and more emotional. At some point, your children can handle the dressing and bathing and feeding and bathroom (hallelujah!) tasks themselves … and in many ways, that’s when the real work begins. As children launch into the world, the list of situations and influences that are in your control grows ever smaller, and the issues they face grow increasingly more complex. They are beginning to face the lifelong task of sorting it all out and figuring out what really matters, and it’s almost like facing it all again yourself through the eyes of someone you love more than life itself.
As your child is dealt the joys, triumphs, hurts and defeats that life inevitably brings, your job is to figure out how to be their safe place. Whatever you’re facing yourself, your first job is to try to provide your child a soft place to land. It’s a constant negotiation of advising without overstepping, deciding when to help and when to let them fail, knowing when to pursue and when to let them pull away. And yes, it’s also exhausting.
As I look back over what I’ve written over a decade of ruminating on parenting, one major theme emerges – the “becoming” never ends. As our children move through life stages, we are also constantly evolving as parents. Parenting truly is a task that can never be mastered, because the demands are ever-changing. I’ve written a lot about the need to start over every day, forgiving ourselves for our failings and learning alongside our children. The job of a parent is to continually figure out who our children are today and what they need from us in their current stage, whatever that might be. While the task is daunting, it’s one that we rise to, again and again … and if we don’t, we’ll try again tomorrow.
I’ve heard from so many of you who have been reading this column over the years, and I always love to hear your stories, memories and advice. Thank you for coming along with me on this messy, exhausting, wonderful journey!