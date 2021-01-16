2021 marks 10 years of parenting column in L Magazine

When I started writing, I was an overwhelmed new mom who had recently left my full-time job as a news anchor to stay home with a toddler and a new baby. I’m now a not-as-new (old?), still overwhelmed mom who has been through two full career changes, is back to working full time, and has a 6-year-old, 8-year-old, 10-year-old … and by the time this is published, that toddler I mentioned will be a teenager. Life looks pretty different.

Parenting small children is an overwhelmingly physical and immediate task. For the first few years, so much of what they need from you is lifting and touching and holding and wiping and brushing. Days are a blur of feeding and changing and attempted naps, then of chasing and potty training and outings, always with a constant list of many things that need to be cleaned. Whoever it was who said “the days are long but the years are short” could not have described the early years of parenting more accurately. They are wonderful and they are exhausting, bringing you high highs and low lows every day (often every hour). Becoming a parent is the process of learning to live with your heart running around outside your body.