2020 Mayor’s Arts Awards event was an ‘Ode to Joy’

When COVID-19 struck in early spring, the Lincoln Arts Council staff members knew the 42nd annual Mayor's Arts Awards was in jeopardy. As their marquee celebration, the awards are held annually in Pinnacle Bank Arena, drawing 500 people to honor Lincoln's best artists, educators and philanthropists.

Exemplifying the creativity that they champion in the arts, LAC staff members came up with a new plan – the Mayor's Arts Awards would go virtual. But it couldn’t be like your mind-numbing daily Zooms. It had to be a lively, full-out celebration.

A year ago, when the ceremony was originally conceived, the chosen theme was “Ode to Joy” – a way to honor and celebrate Beethoven's 250th birthday. 2020 was meant to be a year of celebration, and “Ode to Joy” was meant to be its musical soundtrack. No one could have dreamed how much we would all come to need and cherish a little joy this year.

As it happens, 2020's story turned out to be more like Beethoven's than anyone might have imagined. Beethoven's was a life of overcoming adversity. Now, our joy also springs from suffering, from having overcome adversity. Art and music are expressions of joy, especially when times are difficult. Art and music help and uplift us. For artists, writers, musicians and creators, the creative process is cathartic. All of us can find joy in art.