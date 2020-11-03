2020 Mayor’s Arts Awards event was an ‘Ode to Joy’

When COVID-19 struck in early spring, the Lincoln Arts Council staff members knew the 42nd annual Mayor's Arts Awards was in jeopardy. As their marquee celebration, the awards are held annually in Pinnacle Bank Arena, drawing 500 people to honor Lincoln's best artists, educators and philanthropists.
Exemplifying the creativity that they champion in the arts, LAC staff members came up with a new plan – the Mayor's Arts Awards would go virtual. But it couldn’t be like your mind-numbing daily Zooms. It had to be a lively, full-out celebration.
A year ago, when the ceremony was originally conceived, the chosen theme was “Ode to Joy” – a way to honor and celebrate Beethoven's 250th birthday. 2020 was meant to be a year of celebration, and “Ode to Joy” was meant to be its musical soundtrack. No one could have dreamed how much we would all come to need and cherish a little joy this year.
As it happens, 2020's story turned out to be more like Beethoven's than anyone might have imagined. Beethoven's was a life of overcoming adversity. Now, our joy also springs from suffering, from having overcome adversity. Art and music are expressions of joy, especially when times are difficult. Art and music help and uplift us. For artists, writers, musicians and creators, the creative process is cathartic. All of us can find joy in art.
In this spirit, the Lincoln Arts Council partnered with Basement Creator's Network and Firespring to put together an online extravaganza streamed from Fiendish Plots, this year’s honoree for Outstanding Arts Organization and highlighted in USA Today as being one of the top DIY artist-run galleries in the country.
“We couldn’t have pictured a better location for the livestream,” said Troy Gagner, partnerships and program director for the Lincoln Arts Council and producer of this year’s Mayor’s Arts Awards. “We were in a gallery turned working studio that was preparing for an upcoming installation. There was art, in varying degrees of completion, everywhere you looked. What a fantastic way to highlight the arts in Lincoln.”
The event was also more interactive than ever. Attendees were able to chat with each other and with Livestream emcee DeWayne Taylor, who provided real-time highlights of overwhelming support for both the honorees and Lincoln’s art community.
Gagner said the event’s organizers had hoped to flip the script on the disappointment of having to postpone, then find a different format for the event.
“We saw it as an opportunity to share the Mayor’s Arts Awards, and the work of the Lincoln Arts Council, with an audience that we just wouldn’t reach with a traditional awards ceremony,” Gagner said. “And it really fits our mission of providing engaging arts opportunities for people who otherwise might not have those opportunities.”
And that’s exactly what happened. Livestream and recorded views have far exceeded the average Mayor’s Arts Awards in-person attendance. “It’s given us some great ideas for how we can use online tools to be even more inclusive with everything we do,” said Gagner.
If you were unable to join the Lincoln Arts Council live for the Mayor’s Arts Awards, you can stream the entire event or watch individual videos of the honorees at www.artscene.org or the Lincoln Arts Council YouTube page: www.youtube.com/user/LincolnArtsCouncil.
