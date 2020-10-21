 Skip to main content
NFL Thursday capsule
Giants (1-5) at Eagles (1-4-1)

Time: 7:20 p.m. TV: Fox, NFL Radio: 1480, 101.5 The line: Eagles by 4½

The skinny: In some ways, it is a potential battle for first place in the NFL's worst division (The NFC East has a 2-15-1 record in nondivision games). With the Cowboys and Washington going at it on Sunday, the winner at the Linc has a shot at the top spot should Dallas lose. Philadelphia has something of an excuse considering there are more starters on the injury list than on the field, and has shown tremendous grit despite that.

The pick: Eagles 22-20.

