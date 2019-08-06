It appears the New York Jets might open their preseason schedule without a few starters.
Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, a former Husker, injured his groin during practice Tuesday and was set to have tests. Coach Adam Gase did not seem overly concerned, but Enunwa's status is uncertain for the preseason opener Thursday night against the Giants.
"He was trying to go back in practice," Gase said. "I think we're just making sure that he's OK, so that's what they have to do. I don't want to make it more alarming than what it is."
Defensive lineman Leonard Williams has missed two straight practices with a hip injury and seems unlikely to play. Gase said Williams was working on an anti-gravity treadmill during practice.
"I think he'll be all right next week," Gase said, adding that Williams had an MRI. "Yeah, they've done all the stuff they need to do, we're just being slow. He's just kind of sore and we're just being smart with him."
Nelson retires a Packer: Jordy Nelson's NFL career ended in the same place where it began: Lambeau Field.
Nelson signed a one-day contract with the Packers on Tuesday and announced his retirement after 11 seasons, 10 of which he spent in Green Bay.
"I'll be remembered as a Packer," the 34-year-old wide receiver said. "Obviously I enjoyed my year last year in Oakland. But this is where I started and it's great to come back and end it that way."
Nelson was known for his speed, size and chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was the starter for Nelson's entire tenure in Green Bay.
Nelson ranks third in Packers history in receptions (550), fifth in receiving yards (7,848), second in touchdown catches (69) and third in 100-yard receiving games (25).
Niners' McKinnon back: Running back Jerick McKinnon is back on the field for the 49ers nearly a year after a torn right ACL prematurely ended his first season in San Francisco.
McKinnon participated in position drills Tuesday after being removed from the physically unable to perform list. He practiced carrying the ball and running routes but the 49ers didn't allow him to take part in 11-on-11 drills.
Panthers to be held out: Cam Newton's return to game action will have to wait.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Newton and linebacker Luke Kuechly will not play in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Bears in Chicago, adding he's being extra cautious with both players.
Newton is working his way back into form after having arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in January, while Kuechly missed time last week after he got "rolled up on" during practice. The six-time Pro Bowl linebacker wouldn't disclose the exact nature of the injury.
Cowboys' Quinn breaks hand: Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn fractured his left hand in practice at training camp and is expected to miss the rest of the preseason.
Quinn sustained the injury during a one-on-one pass rushing drill against star left tackle Tyron Smith on Tuesday. Executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said Quinn was returning to Dallas for surgery, but should be ready for the opener Sept. 8 against the New York Giants.
The Cowboys traded for Quinn in the offseason, signing him to an $8 million, one-year deal while sending a sixth-round pick in next year's draft to the Dolphins.
The injury means Dallas is likely to be without both starting defensive ends until the regular season. DeMarcus Lawrence, who signed a $105 million, five-year deal in the offseason, isn't expected to practice or play in the preseason coming off shoulder surgery.
After the fight: A day after Broncos wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton fought at training camp, the pair who threw punches and water bottles at each other presented a unified front, joking that their next bout will be on pay-per-view for a cool $69.99.
"Tickets go on sale tomorrow," Sanders said Tuesday as he and Sutton stood before reporters who asked what had sparked the scuffle between teammates who play the same position and even went to the same school, SMU.
Neither gave any details about what led to the tussle, but both said they had put the disagreement to rest.