Matt Patricia opened his final postgame news conference with the Detroit Lions by thanking his wife and children for their support.

Patricia, 13-29-1 in two-plus seasons, probably knew what was coming. His boss, general manager Bob Quinn, might not have expected the same fate.

The Lions on Saturday fired Patricia and Quinn, who hired the coach to replace Jim Caldwell, and effectively ended the franchise’s attempt to replicate the success the men helped Bill Belichick achieve in New England.

Steelers put Conner on COVID-19 list: The Pittsburgh Steelers placed running back James Conner on the COVID-19 list on Saturday, while their scheduled opponent next Tuesday, the division rival Baltimore Ravens, added six more players to the list.

Conner is joining three teammates already on the list along with 20 Ravens — Baltimore is down to three defensive linemen — casting further doubt on the ability to pull off a game rescheduled from Thanksgiving night to Sunday to Tuesday night.

County ban may force 49ers to move: The San Francisco 49ers may need to find a temporary new home after Santa Clara County on Saturday banned all contact sports from holding games and practices for the next three weeks.