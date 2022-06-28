The NFL insisted on an indefinite suspension while Deshaun Watson’s legal team argued there’s no basis for that punishment as both sides presented their cases in front of a retired judge in Delaware on Tuesday, two people in attendance told The Associated Press.

The hearing will continue on Wednesday and Watson is scheduled to be there for the duration, according to one person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the hearing isn’t public. It's expected to conclude Thursday but it's not known when a ruling will be made.

Former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association, will determine whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.

Watson agreed to settle 20 of 24 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct, but the league is seeking at least a one-year suspension, one of the people told The AP. Watson’s side, led by attorneys Jeffrey Kessler and Rusty Hardin, wants the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback to play this season for the Cleveland Browns.

Two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints stemming from the allegations.

Watson has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to clear his name.

Mayfield "ready to move on”: Baker Mayfield said the Cleveland Browns have work ahead if they want him to help them through their situation with Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield, speaking at his football camp near the University of Oklahoma’s campus on Tuesday, didn’t entirely close the door on stepping in if needed.

“No, I think for that to happen, there would have to be some reaching out,” Mayfield said. “But we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides.”

McLaurin gets new deal from Commanders: Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders hammered out a new contract for the star receiver, ending the team's biggest football-related saga of a tumultuous offseason a month before training camp begins.

McLaurin agreed to terms on a three-year contract, according to two people with knowledge of the move who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

One person confirmed the new deal is worth up to $71 million with roughly $53 million guaranteed, including a $28 million signing bonus.

Bills owner "progressing”: Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is “progressing well” while rehabilitating from a health issue she experienced earlier this month, the family said in a statement released.

The family would only say Pegula is resting, while adding they are “grateful for the medical professionals providing her care, and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes.”

The family would not say whether Pegula remains in the intensive care unit of a Florida hospital or specify the medical issue in asking to continue respecting their need for privacy.

Thompson joins Amazon coverage: Amazon announced that Charissa Thompson will host the pregame, halftime and postgame coverage for its first season as the exclusive home of the primetime package. Thompson will also continue to host Sunday's Fox “NFL Kickoff,” which she has done for the past three seasons.

