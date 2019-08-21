The Oakland Raiders' worldwide tour gets started in the preseason Thursday when they play a "home" exhibition against the Green Bay Packers in Canada.
Starting with that game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the Raiders will be the first team to play games in three countries in one season; they also will play a "home" game in the regular season in London against Chicago on Oct. 6.
"We'll treat it like a normal road game," coach Jon Gruden said. "We have to respond to a tough schedule. We are going to fly a lot of hours this year and we are going to play home games in foreign countries. It doesn't sound right, but that's the facts."
Gruden is expected to rest most of his regulars for this game, including quarterback Derek Carr and star receiver Antonio Brown. Brown has yet to make his Oakland debut as he has dealt with frostbitten feet and a fight with the NFL over his banned helmet.
Tonight will mark the third time the Packers have played a preseason game outside the United States.
Coach Matt LaFleur likely will get a look at wide receiver Trevor Davis, who could make his preseason debut. The fourth-year pro, also a kick return specialist, returned to practice Sunday after dealing with a neck stinger.
Lions give Harrison extension: A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that defensive tackle Damon Harrison and the Detroit Lions agreed to an $11 million, one-year extension, giving him three years left under contract with the franchise.
The Lions acquired Harrison from the New York Giants in the middle of last season for a draft pick. Harrison, who turns 31 in November, was a 2016 All-Pro selection.
Grant signs big deal: Miami Dolphins receiver Jakeem Grant signed a four-year extension Wednesday for up to $24 million through the 2023 season.
One of the NFL's smallest and fastest players, the 5-foot-6 Grant has three career touchdowns on returns, which ties the franchise record. He has only 34 career receptions for 471 yards and four touchdowns, but is expected to play a significant role in first-year coach Brian Flores' offense this season.
Grant missed the final six games last year with a calf injury that required surgery but has fully recovered.
Jets' Copeland suspended: New York Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland has been suspended by the NFL for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Copeland can participate in the team's preseason practices and games. He's eligible to return to the active roster on Oct. 7.
The 28-year-old Copeland was a key contributor on defense and special teams last year, his first with the Jets. He had a career-high five sacks while starting 10 games.
Texans' Williams arrested: Former Texans defensive lineman Mario Williams was arrested Tuesday in Katy, Texas on a misdemeanor charge accusing him of trespassing at a woman's Houston-area home.
Deputy Thomas Gilliland says sheriff's deputies around 1 a.m. Tuesday responded to a report from a woman wanting someone removed from her home in Katy. Gilliland had no information on whether Williams, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2006 who lives in Houston, knows the woman.
Court records show Williams, who played in 158 games spanning 11 seasons, has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.
Hit me, Bell says: Le'Veon Bell wants his teammates to hit him.
Nothing too hard or violent, but just enough for him to feel it.
The New York Jets running back isn't playing during the preseason, so he's doing whatever he can to be ready for football when the regular season starts.
"Give me a little something," he tells some of the veterans on defense. "Go for the ball, things like that, just so I can get prepared."