Sean Payton is bringing an old-school style sown by his mentor Bill Parcells and steeped in discipline and accountability as he takes over as the Denver Broncos' new head coach.

One thing that means is that Russell Wilson will no longer have his own entourage at the team's headquarters as he did this past season.

Payton was introduced as the franchise's 20th head coach Monday and he was asked in an informal gathering with reporters afterward about Wilson's personal QB coach being on the premises in 2022, when Wilson suffered through the worst statistical season of his career.

“Yeah, that's foreign to me," Payton said. "That's not going to take place here. I mean, I'm unfamiliar with it. But our staff will be here, our players will be here and that'll be that.”

Members of Wilson's support team having access to the building was one of many perks allowed the quarterback last season by general manager George Paton and rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired Dec. 26.

Given Payton's stance on that matter, Wilson might also have to surrender his extra parking spaces and private upstairs office.

The new head coach is all business, concerned not with creature comforts but about changing a losing culture that has permeated the franchise.

The Broncos surrendered their first-round pick, No. 29 overall, in the upcoming draft to the New Orleans Saints in order to sign Payton to a five-year deal worth about $18 million a year.

“I think the No. 1 job for us as coaches in evaluating our players is what are the things that they do really well and then let’s try to put them in those positions. At least that’s a starting point, and I think it's important to highlight their strengths and minimize any weaknesses," Payton said.

Payton went 161-97, including playoffs, in 15 seasons in New Orleans before stepping down last year when Drew Brees retired. He took over a moribund team that had gone 3-13 in 2005 and led the Saints to a 10-6 record and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game in his first season

As to whether a similar turnaround can be expected in Denver, Payton said, “I think it’s realistic for our fanbase to expect a completely different type of culture. And I think it’s realistic for them to expect us to win.”

Brady will join Fox broadcast team in 2024: Tom Brady will not go immediately from the playing field to the broadcast booth.

Brady told Colin Cowherd during Monday's episode of “The Herd” on FS1 and Fox Sports Radio that he will not start his broadcasting career with Fox until the 2024 season.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion — who retired last week after a 23-year career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — signed a 10-year deal with Fox last May to become the network's top analyst when he decided to quit playing for good.

Brady said that he didn't want to immediately rush into announcing and that he wanted to catch up on some other parts of his life.

Brady is expected to eventually join Kevin Burkhardt on Fox's top team. Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call their first Super Bowl on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chiefs activate running back: The Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve and placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the list for the second time as they finalize their roster for the Super Bowl.

Edwards-Helaire, a 2020 first-round pick, has been out since sustaining a high ankle sprain during a win against the Chargers on Nov. 20.

Edwards-Helaire started the first six games of the season before ceding time to seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco, who has become one of the Chiefs' breakout stars. Edwards-Helaire has rushed 71 times for 302 yards and three touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 151 yards and three more scores this season.

Veteran receiver Green retires: Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green retired after 12 seasons in the NFL.

The 34-year-old spent a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Arizona Cardinals for the last two seasons of his career.

Selected by the Bengals with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2011 draft out of Georgia, Green was a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first seven seasons, topping 1,000 yards receiving six times.

Vikings hire Flores as DC: The Vikings hired Brian Flores as their defensive coordinator, their first step toward trying to revive a once-dominant unit that ranked among the NFL's worst last season.

Flores was a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach this season for Pittsburgh, after three years as head coach in Miami. Prior to being hired by the Dolphins, Flores was an assistant for eight seasons for New England's defense. The Patriots won four Super Bowls during his time there.

Flores replaces Ed Donatell, who was fired last month by coach Kevin O'Connell after one year together. The Vikings were second-worst in the league in yards allowed and fourth-worst in points allowed during the regular season.

After he was fired by the Dolphins, Flores, who is Black, filed a class-action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination by the team and the NFL. The case is still tied up in the court system.

With the Steelers, the 41-year-old Flores drew rave reviews from players who saw him as an extra head coach on Mike Tomlin's staff. The Steelers were tied with the Patriots this season for the fewest rushing touchdowns (seven) allowed in the league.