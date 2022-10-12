Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City on Monday night.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley while running off the field following the Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Chiefs. Police called it an “intentional, overt act” that caused whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion.

Charges were filed Wednesday in Municipal Court of Kansas City.

Adams apologized in his postgame comments to the media and later on Twitter.

“He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground,” Adams said after the game. “I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me.

“I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s the way I responded. I want to apologize to him for that.”

The NFL is also investigating Adams' actions. A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Adams could face possible punishment, including a fine or suspension.

Tua working out: Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa took a small step Wednesday toward returning to football.

Tagovailoa, who has been in the concussion protocol since Sept. 29, returned to practice in a limited capacity, though he will not play Sunday against Minnesota.

“We just miss his personality. He's a guy that we rely on," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said.

The coach said there is a “scenario” where Tagovailoa could be medically cleared this week, but the QB will take things slowly, working out and throwing individually.

Packers' Rodgers misses practice: Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn't practice Wednesday.

However, the reigning MVP still expects to play Sunday against the Jets after hurting his thumb on an unsuccessful desperation pass attempt that ended the Packers' loss to the Giants in London.

“The thumb’s all right,” Rodgers said. “It was nice to get a day off today, do a little rehab. But I’ll try and get back out there and practice tomorrow and see how it feels and be fine by Sunday, I’m sure.”

Giants' punter returns: New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan has left the United Kingdom and is returning to the United States after having a visa issue resolved.

Gillan, who was born in Scotland, departed from London on Wednesday and is expected back in the U.S. for practice Thursday, the team said.

Gillan was forced to remain in the U.K. for three extra days after the Giants’ 27-22 win against Green Bay on Sunday. He entered the U.S. as a teenager with his father with a NATO visa. His father was a member of the Royal Air Force.

The younger Gillan never changed the visa to a work visa when he got a job in the NFL.

Cowboys prepared to play Rush: Dallas is preparing for another start from quarterback Cooper Rush in an NFC East showdown with undefeated Philadelphia as Dak Prescott's recovery from a broken right thumb continues.

Rush has won four consecutive starts, including against last year's Super Bowl teams in Cincinnati and the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.

Prescott fractured the thumb on his throwing hand in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.