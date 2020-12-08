Lamar Jackson ran for 94 yards and a touchdown as the focal point of a relentless rushing attack that amassed 294 yards, and the Baltimore Ravens emerged from a COVID-19 outbreak to beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-17 on Tuesday night in Baltimore.
Returning from a one-game absence after testing positive for the potentially deadly virus, Jackson carried 13 times and threw for two scores. He was one of 23 Ravens to spend time on the reserve/COVID-19 list while four different strains of the virus swept through the organization.
The game was played on Tuesday night because Baltimore's previous game — against Pittsburgh last Wednesday — was pushed back three times while the Ravens had at least one player test positive for 10 consecutive days.
Gus Edwards ran for 101 yards on just seven carries and rookie J.K. Dobbins — who also missed time on the COVID-19 list — added 71 yards rushing with a TD to help Baltimore (7-5) break a three-game skid and stay alive in its quest to reach the postseason for a third straight year.
NFL season on schedule: The NFL players believe the season can be completed on time without the league moving into a version of a postseason bubble like other sports have as long as everyone follows the rules already in place meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
NFLPA President JC Tretter and Executive Director DeMaurice Smith held a virtual news conference Tuesday to discuss the challenges the players have felt this season while playing during a global pandemic and address how things will change in the future.
Both Tretter and Smith said that the rules in place requiring players and staff to be tested daily, wear masks, socially distance and have tracers for contact tracing have helped prevent the spread of the virus.
They believe if everyone adheres to those rules over the next two months there would be no need for teams to sequester in hotels to avoid contact with the public.
Hurts starting for Eagles: Jalen Hurts will start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, sending Carson Wentz to the bench.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson made the announcement Tuesday on the team’s website.
Pederson insisted Monday the decision was his, even though Wentz’s $128 million, four-year contract begins in 2021. Hurts replaced Wentz in the third quarter of a 30-16 loss to Green Bay and completed 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown, one interception and took three sacks.
Browns guard on COVID list: Cleveland Browns starting right guard Wyatt Teller was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, putting him in jeopardy of missing next Monday's home game against Baltimore.
Giants sign Webb: The New York Giants signed the versatile free agent Joe Webb and promoted defensive end Niko Lalos from their practice squad to their active roster.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!