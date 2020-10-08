The Bills-Titans game has been moved from Sunday to Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CDT as long as Tennessee has no more positive tests for COVID-19 in the interim.

CBS will televise the game.

The NFL also is rescheduling Sunday’s Broncos-Patriots game from Sunday to Monday at 4 p.m. CDT as part of an ESPN doubleheader. New England had a smaller outbreak of COVID-19.

The Chiefs at Bills game scheduled for Oct. 15 is moving to next weekend if the Buffalo-Tennessee game actually is played on Tuesday. No specific day or time has been determined.

“These scheduling decisions were made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the NFL said in a statement Thursday night.

Three games now have been postponed due to the pandemic: Pittsburgh at Tennessee in Week 3 was moved to Oct. 25.

Chargers hand full-time QB job to Herbert: Anthony Lynn has taken the temporary starter tag off rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Los Angeles Chargers coach on Thursday named Herbert the starter for the rest of the season, beginning with Monday night's game at New Orleans.