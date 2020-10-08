The Bills-Titans game has been moved from Sunday to Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CDT as long as Tennessee has no more positive tests for COVID-19 in the interim.
CBS will televise the game.
The NFL also is rescheduling Sunday’s Broncos-Patriots game from Sunday to Monday at 4 p.m. CDT as part of an ESPN doubleheader. New England had a smaller outbreak of COVID-19.
The Chiefs at Bills game scheduled for Oct. 15 is moving to next weekend if the Buffalo-Tennessee game actually is played on Tuesday. No specific day or time has been determined.
“These scheduling decisions were made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the NFL said in a statement Thursday night.
Three games now have been postponed due to the pandemic: Pittsburgh at Tennessee in Week 3 was moved to Oct. 25.
Chargers hand full-time QB job to Herbert: Anthony Lynn has taken the temporary starter tag off rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.
The Los Angeles Chargers coach on Thursday named Herbert the starter for the rest of the season, beginning with Monday night's game at New Orleans.
Tyrod Taylor was the starter going into the season and directed the Chargers to a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. But the 10-year veteran suffered a rib injury during the game and then suffered a punctured lung while receiving a pain-killing injection before LA’s Sept. 20 game against Kansas City. Taylor was taken to the hospital and Herbert found out he was getting his first NFL start less than a minute before kickoff.
Jets coach threatens defensive changes: Fed-up Adam Gase, the New York Jets' embattled coach, changed up the practice routine this week, hoping it would change his winless team's losing ways. He also threatened that there would be changes on defense if the Jets can't cut back on their personal-foul penalties.
The Jets (0-4) were flagged for six personal fouls and three roughing-the-passer penalties in last week's loss to Denver. They lead the NFL with seven roughing flags.
Ravens' Jackson misses practice: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not seen by the media at practice Thursday for the second consecutive day.
Jackson did not practice Wednesday because of a knee injury, according to the team's injury report. ESPN reported that Jackson was held out of Wednesday's practice for precautionary reasons and the injury is not considered serious. Jackson has yet to miss a game because of injury since taking over as the starter in Week 11 of the 2018 season.
Three additional starters were not at practice: rookie offensive guard Tyre Phillips, defensive tackle Brandon Williams and running back Mark Ingram II. Phillips did not practice Wednesday because of a shoulder injury.
