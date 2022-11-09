No one on the Buffalo Bills has a definitive answer as to whether quarterback Josh Allen’s injured throwing elbow will be healed in time to play against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

The best coach Sean McDermott could say regarding Allen’s playing status Wednesday was “We’ll see.”

What’s more clear is the confidence the team has in 10-year journeyman backup Case Keenum’s ability to step in and take over the NFL’s leading offense in a pinch.

Allen did not practice Wednesday, and was spotted wearing a brace on his right elbow, which he hurt in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

McDermott wouldn’t reveal the severity of the injury and stuck mostly to an opening statement in which he referred to Allen as being day-to-day.

Rams' Stafford in concussion protocol: Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, and coach Sean McVay is uncertain whether the Super Bowl winner will be ready to play Sunday against Arizona.

Stafford has been one of the NFL’s most durable quarterbacks for most of his professional career, but he has been sacked 28 times this season — just two fewer than in all 17 games last season — while playing behind a mostly terrible offensive line that has used eight different starting combinations in eight weeks of action. Stafford was sacked four times last weekend by the Buccaneers, who were credited with eight quarterback hits.

Steelers sign kicker Wright: Pittsburgh signed well-traveled kicker Matthew Wright with starter Chris Boswell dealing with a nagging groin injury. Boswell did not practice Wednesday, putting his status for Sunday's game against New Orleans in doubt. The eight-year veteran has made 12 of 16 field goals and all nine of his extra points this season for the Steelers (2-6).