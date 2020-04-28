The San Francisco 49ers signed former Nebraska defensive lineman Darrion Daniels to a free agent contract.
The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Daniels went unpicked in last week's NFL Draft.
Daniels was a Husker team captain in 2019, when he was an honorable mention all-Big Ten pick by the coaches. He started 11 of 12 games in his only season as a Husker, making a career-high 34 tackles, including four for loss, along with 1½ sacks and his first career interception.
Daniels, who is from Dallas, joined Nebraska as a graduate transfer after earning a degree from Oklahoma State, where he started 10 games as a junior.
Saints sign Winston: The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms on a one-year contract with unrestricted free agent quarterback Jameis Winston.
Winston, the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, will serve as the backup to Drew Brees.
Winston is coming off a season in which he led the NFL with 5,109 yards passing and ranked second with 33 touchdown passes, but he also led the NFL in interceptions with 30. That made Winston the first QB in NFL history to have at least 30 TDs and 30 interceptions. Tampa Bay allowed Winston to enter free agency and replaced him with former Patriots QB Tom Brady.
Winston was a two-year starter at Florida State, where he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Seminoles to a national title as a freshman in the 2013 season.
In five seasons with the Buccaneers, he has passed for 19,737 yards and 121 touchdowns while throwing 88 interceptions. But the Bucs went 28-42 in games Winston started.
Chiefs release Colquitt: Dustin Colquitt walked into the Kansas City Chiefs training facility 15 years ago as a third-round pick out of Tennessee, a punter with a big leg and peerless pedigree. He wound up setting numerous franchise records, including most games played and most postseason appearances.
Colquitt’s long tenure is finally coming to a close. The Chiefs released the two-time Pro Bowl punter after signing a pair of prospects to compete for the job in training camp.
Steelers pick up Watt's option: The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up the fifth-year option on All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Watt, Pittsburgh's first-round pick in the 2017 draft, is coming off a stellar 2019 in which he had 14½ sacks and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time.
Former Giants coach dies: Harland Svare, a starting linebacker on the New York Giants’ 1956 NFL championship team and later the team’s defensive coach while still a player, has died. He was 89.
For many years, Svare also held the distinction of being the NFL's youngest head coach at 31 years, 11 months. He was elevated from defensive line coach to head coach by the Los Angeles Rams midway through the 1962 season.
Higgins stays with Browns: Free agent wide receiver Rashard Higgins agreed to a one-year contract to stay with the Browns.
Texans release Gipson: The Houston Texans released veteran safety Tashuan Gipson just one year after signing him to a three-year, $22.5 million contract.
Broncos sign Covington: The Denver Broncos agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent defensive lineman Christian Covington on a one-year contract.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!