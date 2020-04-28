The San Francisco 49ers signed former Nebraska defensive lineman Darrion Daniels to a free agent contract.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Daniels went unpicked in last week's NFL Draft.

Daniels was a Husker team captain in 2019, when he was an honorable mention all-Big Ten pick by the coaches. He started 11 of 12 games in his only season as a Husker, making a career-high 34 tackles, including four for loss, along with 1½ sacks and his first career interception.

Daniels, who is from Dallas, joined Nebraska as a graduate transfer after earning a degree from Oklahoma State, where he started 10 games as a junior.

Saints sign Winston: The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms on a one-year contract with unrestricted free agent quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston, the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, will serve as the backup to Drew Brees.

Winston is coming off a season in which he led the NFL with 5,109 yards passing and ranked second with 33 touchdown passes, but he also led the NFL in interceptions with 30. That made Winston the first QB in NFL history to have at least 30 TDs and 30 interceptions. Tampa Bay allowed Winston to enter free agency and replaced him with former Patriots QB Tom Brady.