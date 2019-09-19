Desperate for help, the Miami Dolphins are turning to Josh Rosen.
The second-year pro will replace Ryan Fitzpatrick this week as the starting quarterback and try to jump-start a team that has been outscored 102-10 in the first two games.
A person familiar with the decision by rookie coach Brian Flores confirmed the change to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had not announced it.
Rosen can't fix all of the rebuilding Dolphins' many problems, but he's considered a potential franchise quarterback and will make his first start for Miami at Dallas on Sunday.
The Dolphins also claimed former Cowboys first-round pick Taco Charlton off waivers. The defensive end was drafted in 2017, had four sacks in his first two seasons and was released Wednesday.
Rosen was traded in April after only one season with the Arizona Cardinals, who took him in the first round of the 2018 draft.
Raiders acquire returner: The Oakland Raiders have acquired wide receiver and returner Trevor Davis in a trade with Green Bay for an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.
The Raiders finalized the deal Thursday to add depth with receiver and returner Dwayne Harris dealing with an ankle injury.
Davis was originally a fifth-round pick out of California by Green Bay in 2016. He has played 31 games, catching nine passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. He has been primarily used as a return specialist, averaging 11.2 yards on punt returns and 22.6 yards on kickoff returns.
Browns ailing: The Cleveland Browns came away from their blowout over the Jets badly bruised, and could be without several starters Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams. The most notable injury is to linebacker and captain Christian Kirksey, who has a chest injury that could require surgery and sideline him indefinitely.
Ramsey's future muddled: In his first game since demanding a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey jogged out of the tunnel and onto the field Thursday night to a smattering of cheers.
And then it started raining.
His future with the Jaguars has never been more muddled, especially with comments on the Uninterrupted "17 Weeks" podcast with Nate Burleson in which Ramsey said his trade request stemmed from "some disrespectful things said on their end" after the Jaguars' loss Sunday to Houston.
The shouting match with coach Doug Marrone? Ramsey wrote that off to passion and emotion, which happens all over the league.
He held his ground on wanting out of Jacksonville.
"Requesting the trade ... it's kind of been building over time," Ramsey said on the podcast, which was taped Monday. "It has nothing to do with my teammates here. It has nothing to do with the city. ... But it's more so with the front office and the organization."