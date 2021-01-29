Green Bay defensive coordinator Mike Pettine won't return to the team next season and special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga has been fired after the Packers' second straight NFC championship game loss last Sunday.
The Packers said in an announcement late Friday afternoon that Pettine would not be back next season. ESPN reported that Pettine's contract expired at the end of this season. The team also announced Mennenga had been dismissed.
Both departures were first reported by NFL Network.
Pettine had been the Packers’ defensive coordinator for three seasons — taking over one year before coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival. Mennenga had been special teams coordinator for each of LaFleur’s two seasons as head coach.
Texans hire Culley amid QB drama: David Culley became the coach of the Houston Texans believing Deshaun Watson would be his quarterback.
Whether that will be the case when next season begins is becoming increasingly unclear with The Associated Press told this week that Watson has requested a trade.
Culley was introduced as Houston's coach on Friday in a news conference that was dominated by questions about the future of the franchise quarterback.
“The reason I’m in this position today is because I knew he’s going to be a Houston Texan," Culley said. “And so the outside stuff that was being said was irrelevant to me."
Seattle tabs Waldron as OC: The Seattle Seahawks hired Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, the first time in his career he’ll be responsible for running an offense and calling plays.
Waldron’s hiring was announced Friday, more than two weeks after the Seahawks fired Brian Schottenheimer. Seattle set a franchise record for points scored last season but there were clear philosophical differences between Schottenheimer and coach Pete Carroll.
Titans stay in-house for DC: Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel has promoted from within, moving Todd Downing to offensive coordinator on Friday.
And Vrabel also named Shane Bowen the defensive coordinator after he handled the job for the Titans without the title throughout the 2020 season.
Vrabel also announced that Luke Steckel will replace Downing as tight ends coach with Ryan Crow taking over Bowen's duties as outside linebackers coach. Matt Edwards now is assistant for special teams, and the Titans added Kenechi Udeze as assistant defensive line coach.