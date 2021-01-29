Green Bay defensive coordinator Mike Pettine won't return to the team next season and special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga has been fired after the Packers' second straight NFC championship game loss last Sunday.

The Packers said in an announcement late Friday afternoon that Pettine would not be back next season. ESPN reported that Pettine's contract expired at the end of this season. The team also announced Mennenga had been dismissed.

Both departures were first reported by NFL Network.

Pettine had been the Packers’ defensive coordinator for three seasons — taking over one year before coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival. Mennenga had been special teams coordinator for each of LaFleur’s two seasons as head coach.

Texans hire Culley amid QB drama: David Culley became the coach of the Houston Texans believing Deshaun Watson would be his quarterback.

Whether that will be the case when next season begins is becoming increasingly unclear with The Associated Press told this week that Watson has requested a trade.

Culley was introduced as Houston's coach on Friday in a news conference that was dominated by questions about the future of the franchise quarterback.