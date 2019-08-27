With time growing short before their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots suddenly have an unexpected hole in the middle of their offensive line following the weekend hospitalization of starting center David Andrews because of blood clots in his lung.
Andrews, 27, was released from the hospital Monday night, according to the Boston Globe. He was at practice Tuesday, standing on the sidelines in street clothes and chatting with teammates but did not participate.
"It was great to see him, definitely," starting right tackle Shaq Mason said. "But we've got tremendous confidence in any guy that steps on the field because we've gone through situations like this before."
The team has not released a statement on Andrews' situation, nor has it confirmed his medical condition. Andrews' hospitalization was first reported by The Athletic, hours after Patriots coach Bill Belichick's news conference Monday.
'No doubt' Newton plays in opener: Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera says "there's no doubt in my mind" that Cam Newton will play in the team's regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
Rivera said the 30-year-old quarterback made "good strides" after suffering a mid-foot sprain in last Thursday night's preseason game against at New England.
Newton threw on the side field Tuesday but did not practice.
Rivera expected Newton will return to practice when the Panthers begin preparations for the opener against the Rams on Sept. 8.
Butt could be back in IR again: Jake Butt has had another setback in his return from a third ACL injury and might be headed back to injured reserve.
Butt played 11 snaps in Denver's preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams last weekend in his first game action since September, leading to optimism that he could be a big boost to an offense that relies heavily on the tight end.
Butt hasn't practiced since that game, however, because of pain and swelling in his surgically repaired left knee, symptoms that also sidelined him for three weeks earlier this summer.
"His knee, when he starts to feel good and plays or practices, then it flares back up again," coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday.
Fangio said IR is a possibility for Butt but not a certainty.
Lions cut Fales, Zenner: The Detroit Lions have signed quarterback Luis Perez and cut quarterback David Fales, giving them another option behind Matthew Stafford.
Later in the day, the Lions released running back Zach Zenner. He ran for 685 yards and eight touchdowns in 36 games over four years in Detroit.
Cardinals cut DL McClain: The Arizona Cardinals released veteran defensive lineman Terrell McClain and signed offensive lineman Jacob Ohnesorge.
The 31-year-old McClain has played eight NFL seasons, most recently with the Atlanta Falcons last year. He played in 13 games and had 17 tackles and a sack.