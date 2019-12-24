J.J. Watt returned to practice with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, clearing the way for the star defensive end to play in the team's playoff game in two weeks.
Watt has been out since Oct. 27 after tearing a pectoral muscle, an injury which required surgery.
“I feel really good,” Watt said. “We've worked extremely hard at rehab. We've had a very smooth process and everything's been going extremely well. So I'm really, really excited to back in the field with everybody and to get back out there helping my team and playing for this city.”
The Texans will have 21 days from Tuesday to take him off the injured reserve and add him to the active roster. If they plan to play him in their first playoff game during the weekend of Jan. 4-5, they'll have to activate him by midafternoon the day before the game.
Steelers; Rudolph out: Mason Rudolph's star-crossed season is over. The Pittsburgh Steelers placed the second-year quarterback on injured reserve on Tuesday, two days after Rudolph hurt his left shoulder in the third quarter of a loss to the New York Jets.
The move clears up Pittsburgh's quarterback picture heading into the regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. Rookie Devlin “Duck” Hodges will make his fifth straight start for the Steelers (8-7), who are in a tie with Tennessee for the final wild-card spot in the AFC. Paxton Lynch will serve as Hodges' primary backup. The Steelers signed former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett to the practice squad on Tuesday to provide depth.
Ramsey won't play for Rams: Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey will not play in the season finale against Arizona on Sunday because of a knee injury.
Coach Sean McVay said that Ramsey is out after sustaining a knee injury in the 34-31 loss at San Francisco on Saturday that eliminated the Rams (8-7) from playoff contention.
“He had a Grade 2 sprain of the LCL and will be out for the game,” McVay said Tuesday.
Ramsey should recover in 4 to 6 weeks and is not expected to require surgery, McVay said.