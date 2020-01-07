David Tepper is entrusting Baylor’s Matt Rhule to lead the Carolina Panthers out of what he views as a cycle of “long term mediocrity.”
The Panthers owner hired the 44-year-old Rhule on Tuesday to become the team's next head coach. He replaces Ron Rivera, who was fired with four games remaining in the 2019 regular season.
The deal is worth $62 million over seven seasons, with incentives to make even more for winning, said a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not released contract details. The NFL Network was first to report the contract terms.
The deal makes Rhule the sixth-highest paid coach in the NFL, according to Forbes. The five coaches ahead of him — New England's Bill Belichick, Seattle's Pete Carroll, Oakland's Jon Gruden, New Orleans' Sean Payton and Baltimore's John Harbaugh, have all won Super Bowls.
Giants closing in on Judge: The New York Giants and New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge are working on a deal for him to become the team's head coach, a surprising move for the four-time Super Bowl-winning franchise that tumbled to the bottom of the NFL in recent years, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal is not done.
Mentored by Bill Belichick and Nick Saban in a 15-year career, Judge would become a head coach for the first time. At 38, he would be one of the youngest NFL coaches. Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams currently is the youngest at 33.
Judge has won three Super Bowls with New England in eight years as an assistant on Belichick's staff. He was the fifth candidate the Giants interviewed since firing Pat Shurmur on Dec. 30. Among those, Mike McCarthy agreed Monday to become the Dallas Cowboys' new coach. Another candidate, Matt Rhule, who was supposed to interview with New York on Tuesday, is instead headed to the Carolina Panthers, according to people familiar with those situations.
Browns still searching: The Browns are the only team looking for a coach. That should make finding one a little easier.
With the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants completing coaching hires on Tuesday, Cleveland's job vacancy will be the last NFL opening filled. It's still unclear how quickly that will happen.
The Browns, who fired Freddie Kitchens after just one season, are in the second week of interviews and have scheduled meetings this week with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Vikings coordinator Kevin Stefanski. Cleveland has also asked the Philadelphia Eagles permission to interview defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who like McDaniels, has head coaching experience.
Stefanski was a finalist for Cleveland' job a year ago. He has a busy week with the Vikings playing San Francisco on Saturday in the second round of the playoffs.
Lions promote assistants: The Detroit Lions on Tuesday promoted assistant coaches Hank Fraley and Billy Yates to lead their offensive line.
Fraley had been Detroit's assistant offensive line coach the previous two seasons. Yates was on Matt Patricia's coaching staff the last two years.
Patricia fired six members of his staff shortly after finishing his second season with a 3-12-1 record. He later announced defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni was leaving the team to be closer to his family in Connecticut, and offensive line coach Jeff Davidson was taking an indefinite leave.