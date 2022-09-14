Newly revealed text messages show how deeply involved a Mississippi governor was in directing more than $1 million in welfare money to Brett Favre to help pay for one of the retired NFL quarterback's pet projects.

Instead of the money going to help low-income families in one of the nation's poorest states, as intended, it was funneled through a nonprofit group and was spent on a new $5 million volleyball facility at a university that the football star and the governor both attended.

One of the texts from 2017 showed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who left office in 2020, was “on board” with the arrangement. The state is suing Favre and others, alleging they misspent millions of dollars in welfare money. The director of the nonprofit has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in decades.

The texts were in court documents filed Monday in state court by an attorney for the nonprofit known as the Mississippi Community Education Center. Messages between Favre and the center's executive director, Nancy New, included references to Bryant. The documents also included messages between Bryant and Favre and Bryant and New.

The texts also showed discussion between Favre and New about arranging payment from the Human Services Department through the nonprofit to Favre for speaking engagements, with Favre, then saying he would direct the money to the volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Favre played football at the university in Hattiesburg before going to the NFL in 1991, and his daughter started playing on the volleyball team there in 2017.

New and her son, Zachary New, who helped run the nonprofit, pleaded guilty in April to charges of misspending welfare money. They await sentencing and have agreed to testify against others.

Favre has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing.

In May, the Mississippi Department of Human Services filed a civil lawsuit against Favre, three former pro wrestlers and several other people and businesses to try to recover millions of misspent welfare dollars. The lawsuit said the defendants "squandered" more than $20 million from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program.

First week TV ratings good: More than 121 million fans watched a telecast of an NFL game during the league's opening week, a 5% increase over last season.

The league and Nielsen also said that the average viewership for all games was 18.5 million, the best opening weekend in six years and up 3% from last year.

A record seven Week 1 games were decided by three points or fewer and five came down to a game-winning score either in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime.

Chargers receiver Allen to miss game: Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been declared out for Thursday's game against Kansas City because of a hamstring injury.

Allen sustained the injury during the first half of Sunday's 24-19 win against the Raiders. Allen said he felt a slight pull and the hamstring tightened after he planted his foot to the turf during the second quarter. Despite only seeing 22 snaps, he led the Chargers with 66 receiving yards and was tied for the lead in catches with four.

Guardian Caps helped with concussions: Guardian Caps helped reduce the number of concussions among NFL players mandated to wear the padded helmets during training camp, according to data from the league.

Offensive linemen, defensive linemen, tight ends and linebackers were required for the first time to wear Guardian Caps during practice between the start of training camp until the second preseason game.

The average number of concussions among those positions groups dropped from 23 over the previous three-year period to 11 this summer. Of those 11 concussions, six were results of a blow to the face mask, which doesn’t have added protection.

Giants' Robinson has appendectomy: Giants starting cornerback Aaron Robinson had his appendix removed Wednesday and will miss New York's home opener this weekend against the Carolina Panthers.

Giants coach Brian Daboll would not say who will start for Robinson, noting there will be a competition at practice this week and a decision will be made Friday.

Simmons' starting streak to end: Justin Simmons' 66-game starting streak will end this weekend after the Denver captain and star safety sustained a thigh injury in the season opener at Seattle.

Simmons was placed on injured reserve, sidelining him at least a month. The Broncos promoted cornerback Essang Bassey from their practice squad to take his roster spot.

Hackett said Simmons finished the game after getting hurt in the second half of Denver's 17-16 loss to the Seahawks on Monday. He had nine tackles and his second career fumble recovery.