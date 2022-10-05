The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons without Tom Brady and coach Todd Bowles on the practice field.

Brady did not participate Wednesday after taking a hard hit on his throwing shoulder when he was sacked by Kansas City cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and fumbled during last Sunday’s 41-31 loss to the Chiefs.

Bowles missed practice for a personal reason and is expected back Thursday.

“He’s fine, just had to take care of a personal issue,” said assistant head coach Harold Goodwin, who ran practice in Bowles’ absence.

Brady was sacked late in the first half, losing a fumble that led to a Chiefs touchdown. The 45-year-old quarterback remained in the game and finished 39-of-52 passing for 385 yards, three TDs and no interceptions.

Bucs' Beasley retires: Veteran receiver Cole Beasley retired after a two-week stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Beasley, who played most of an 11-season NFL career with the Cowboys, was signed to the Bucs' practice squad to fill a need at receiver while Mike Evans was a serving a one-game suspension and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones were out with injuries.

Tampa Bay elevated the 33-year-old Beasley to the active roster each of the past two games. He had three receptions for 12 yards in his Bucs debut against the Packers, then had one catch for 5 yards against the Chiefs last Sunday night.

He has 554 career receptions for 5,726 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Fan who ran on field files report: A protester who ran onto the field during the 49ers' Monday night home game against the Rams has filed a police report after being subdued by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Santa Clara Police Department Lt. Cuong Phan confirmed to The Associated Press that the department has an active investigation of the incident, which meant he could provide few other details.

Wagner reacted with bemusement when asked about the protester's complaint, which was made Tuesday.

“I heard about it, but it is what it is,” Wagner said at the Rams' training complex. “It’s behind me. I ain’t really focused on it. I’m more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him. We don’t know what that (pink smoke) is. You’ve just got to do what you've got to do.”

Wagner flattened the protester who ran across the field and toward the Rams' sideline while waving a device emitting pink smoke shortly before halftime at Levi's Stadium. Teammate Takk McKinley also helped as Wagner subdued the protester, who had eluded security during the run across the field, while another protester was caught before getting very far onto the field.

Giants' QB Jones practices: Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis as the Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Packers this weekend.

Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding to treatment. Jones said he felt good when he was on the field.

“Yeah, it felt good to get out there and then working with the trainers and, you know, I made a lot of progress last couple of days,” Jones said.

Commanders' Robinson returns: The moment doctors told Brian Robinson Jr. he would be able to play football again after being shot in an attempted robbery, his thoughts shifted to what it would take to get back on the field. Then he followed through on that path.

Robinson recovered so quickly from two gun shot wounds to his right leg that he practiced with the Commanders on Wednesday, just over five weeks since the shooting.

There's a chance the rookie running back makes his NFL debut as soon as Sunday against Tennessee.

“It was beautiful,” Robinson said of his first day back. “Just getting back on the field, having fun, being around my coaches and team again, it was just a beautiful day for me.”

Garrett excited to be practicing: Myles Garrett high-stepped through a stretching drill, turned and winked at cameras chronicling his every move.

Nine days after he walked away from a car crash, Garrett seemed excited to be back practicing with the Browns.

Cleveland's All-Pro defensive end returned to the field for the first time since sustaining several injuries when he lost control while speeding, veered off the road and flipped his Porsche.

Garrett suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts, bruises and a broken eye blood vessel.