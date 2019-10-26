The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled quarterback Patrick Mahomes out for Sunday night's showdown against the Green Bay Packers because of his dislocated right kneecap.
Mahomes, who hurt his knee last Thursday night in Denver, was a limited participant in practice all week. The Chiefs decided to give the reigning league MVP at least one game off as he recovers from an injury that can sometimes sideline a player for several months.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after Friday's walk-through that Matt Moore would start against Green Bay. Rookie quarterback Kyle Shurmur will serve as the backup.
Brees is back: A person familiar with the situation says record-setting quarterback Drew Brees will start for the New Orleans Saints against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, beginning his comeback from thumb surgery that sidelined him for five games.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not announced their starter.
Brees practiced this week and was listed as questionable on the Saints' final injury report of the week on Friday. ESPN first reported Brees' updated status for Sunday.
Teddy Bridgewater has started the past five games, all victories.
Brees injured his thumb in the first half of New Orleans' Week 2 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles when his hand jammed against the extended arm of defensive lineman Aaron Donald on the follow-through of a throw.
Jets release Osemele: Kelechi Osemele is no longer a member of the New York Jets.
The veteran guard's contentious standoff with the team, however, is far from over.
The Jets announced Saturday they released Osemele a day after he had surgery on his right shoulder in Boston to repair a torn labrum without the team's approval. New York was made aware of Osemele's plan to have surgery, but because he was not with the team and the surgery wasn't authorized, it was considered an unexcused absence.
The Jets had been fining Osemele the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement — $579,000 per week, the amount of each of his game checks — for not practicing, saying it was "conduct detrimental to the team." Osemele had filed a grievance with the NFL Players Association against the team.
Returning Seahawks: The Seattle Seahawks are likely to have an important pass rusher and their starting right guard ready to go for Sunday after they missed time with injuries.
There are still plenty of other starters who will be game-time decisions.
Pass rusher Ziggy Ansah is likely to return from an ankle injury, while starting safety Bradley McDougald is among a handful of starters who will be game-time decisions when the Seahawks face Atlanta.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll seemed the most definitive about Ansah and right guard D.J. Fluker, who has missed two games and the most of a third with a hamstring injury.