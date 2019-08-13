The Indianapolis Colts believe lingering pain in Andrew Luck's lower left leg will likely force their starting quarterback to miss the rest of the preseason.
They're still unsure about his availability for the Sept. 8 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday additional testing revealed Luck appears to be suffering from an injury near the front of his ankle, something his previously diagnosed strained left calf might have exacerbated.
"Honestly, I think it's a cumulative thing through the years. Andrew's had some issues with his left (ankle) for a while, so I think it's really a cumulative thing," Ballard told local reporters on a conference call. "We think we've found it. You hope you've found what the cause is."
Tate's appeal turned down: New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate has had the appeal of his four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance enhancers turned down.
The decision by an independent arbiter was announced Tuesday and means the 10-year-veteran will miss the first four games of the regular season, starting against Dallas on Sept. 8.
Tate, who signed a $37.5 million contract as a free agent with the Giants in March, announced the suspension in a Twitter post on July 27. He said he intended to appeal it and felt his case had merit because he was using a fertility drug prescribed by a doctor.
Peterson won't talk money: Adrian Peterson said he won't be discussing financial woes that came to light over the summer.
The Washington running back conducted his first interview of training camp Tuesday and declined to answer a question about pending legal action against him. Peterson was sued last month over failure to fully repay a $5.2 million loan and was ordered to pay $2.45 million to another creditor.
Brown ready to go: Antonio Brown walked onto the Oakland Raiders practice field in his familiar No. 84 jersey surrounded by cameras and received warm greetings from teammates.
His weeklong absence to deal with his frostbitten feet and a grievance with the NFL over the use of a helmet ended, and now he's eager to get back on the field as soon as he can.
"I'm extremely grateful to be here," Brown said during a short news conference. "I've been dealing with a lot of adversity. I'm excited to be back and see my teammates and get in the groove of things."
Brown gave no timeline for when he would be healthy enough to practice, saying only to "stay tuned."
Sanders has surgery: Emmanuel Sanders' comeback was more complex than he led on.
The Denver Broncos' 32-year-old receiver revealed this week he had surgeries on both ankles in the offseason, one to repair his left Achilles tendon, which he tore in practice last December, and one to fix a severely sprained right ankle a month later.
Steelers back with heavy hearts: Gray, rainy skies and a subdued, sparse fan turnout made for a fitting setting Tuesday as the Pittsburgh Steelers returned to practice for the first time since the sudden death of wide receivers coach Darryl Drake.
Drake, a longtime NFL and college assistant, was found dead in his Saint Vincent College campus dormitory room Sunday. He was 62. The Steelers canceled Sunday's practice and bumped up an idle day to Monday to allow extra time for players, coaches and staff to absorb the loss.
"Professionally, obviously, the loss is significant," head coach Mike Tomlin said of Drake. "But personally, it's even bigger. Those of us that knew and had personal relationships with coach Drake all feel that way."