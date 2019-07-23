Injuries already are mounting for an Atlanta Falcons' defense hoping to avoid a repeat of its 2018 health woes.
Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Tuesday that safety J.J. Wilcox will miss the season with a right knee injury. Also, defensive tackle Michael Bennett has suffered a broken ankle and will miss the start of the season. Both were hurt on Monday's opening day of training camp in Flowery Branch, Georgia.
The injuries follow defensive end Steven Means' season-ending Achilles tendon injury in organized team activities in May. Means started four games in 2018.
Atlanta lost linebacker Deion Jones and both safeties, Neal and Ricardo Allen, to injured reserve last season. The Falcons also lost running back Devonta Freeman and both starting offensive guards on the way to a 7-9 finish.
The injuries at the start of training camp were quickly followed on Tuesday by a move to bolster the defense. The Falcons and former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey agreed to a two-year, $10.5 million contract.
Bills put ex-Husker Sirles on IR: On Tuesday, Buffalo placed offensive lineman and former Husker Jeremiah Sirles on injured reserve and released receiver Da'Mari Scott. Sirles is out due to a foot injury.
Sirles has five seasons of NFL experience and had five starts in 12 games after signing with the Bills in late September.
The Buffalo Bills have signed offensive lineman Isaac Asiata and safety Abraham Wallace two days before the start of training camp.
Edelman wearing brace on thumb: Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman was seen wearing a brace or splint on his left thumb at a youth camp he organized last weekend and he will reportedly be limited for three weeks.
Pictures of Edelman taken over the weekend show him with a device on his thumb. He was wearing gloves on both hands.
According to published reports, Edelman will be limited for the first three weeks of training camp, which starts Thursday. The regular season begins Sept. 8.
Bengals sign WR Boyd to four-year extension: Receiver Tyler Boyd signed a four-year contract extension on Tuesday, coming off his breakthrough season with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Boyd was a second-round pick out of Pittsburgh in 2016 and was entering the final year on his contract. The extension runs through the 2023 season.
He had a breakout season in 2018, when A.J. Green was sidelined by a toe injury. Boyd led the team with 76 catches and 1,028 yards receiving, both career highs. He also tied for the team lead with seven touchdowns.
Vikings CB Hill has suspension extended: Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended for an additional four games, this time for violation the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse. Hill will be out of action for the first half of the season, having previously received a four-game ban the league handed him in April for violation of the policy on performance-enhancing drugs.