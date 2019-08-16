Eli Manning and heir apparent Daniel Jones threw first-half touchdown passes against Chicago backups and the New York Giants had an easy night in posting a 32-13 preseason victory over the Bears on Friday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Free agent rookie Jon Hilliman scored on a 10-yard run, Kyle Lauletta threw a 10-yard TD to Garrett Dickerson, Aldrick Rosas kicked a 47-yard field goal and New York (2-0) got a safety on a botched shotgun snap.
Bills 27, Panthers 14: Josh Allen completed 9 of 11 passes for 102 yards and led two scoring drives, while Kevin Johnson returned an interception 71 yards for a touchdown to lead Buffalo in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers struggled mightily on offense without Cam Newton, who didn't play for the second straight week.
Buccaneers 16, Dolphins 13: Ryan Griffin threw for 201 yards and a touchdown and Tanner Hudson caught six passes for 93 yards as Tampa Bay knocked off visiting Miami. The Buccaneers had five sacks.
Patriots' Gordon reinstated: Josh Gordon's winding career has included several second chances following a trail of multiple drug suspensions that cast doubt whether the talented but troubled playmaker would ever get on an NFL field again.
He's getting yet another opportunity.
The NFL conditionally reinstated the New England Patriots wide receiver on Friday.
But Gordon is barred from next Thursday's game because of a lack of sufficient conditioning and practice time.
Gordon had been suspended indefinitely since December 2018 for violations of the league's substance abuse policy.
Jets lose Williamson: The New York Jets will be without playmaking linebacker Avery Williamson for the season because of a knee injury.
A person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press that Williamson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the second quarter of the team's 22-10 preseason win at Atlanta on Thursday night.
All-Pro James out: The Los Angeles Chargers will likely go into the regular season without one of their top defensive players. All-Pro safety Derwin James is sidelined due to a foot injury suffered during Thursday's practices with the New Orleans Saints. James has a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot and was wearing a walking boot Friday.
Wagner returns: Bobby Wagner was back in pads and on the practice field for the Seattle Seahawks on Friday although it remains unclear when, or if, the All-Pro linebacker will see any action during the preseason. Wagner missed most of the past two weeks following a minor procedure on his knee.