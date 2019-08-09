Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has reportedly filed a grievance with the NFL over a league rule that prevents him from wearing his 10-year-old helmet.
ESPN reported that Brown had a two-hour conference call Friday with an independent arbitrator to state his case for why he should be able to use a helmet that is no longer certified by the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment. League and union representatives were also on the call and ESPN reported a ruling could come as early as next week.
Brown has not participated in a full practice for the Raiders after starting training camp on the non-football injury list with injuries to his feet that reportedly came from frostbite suffered while getting cryotherapy treatment in France.
Calloway suspended: Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway has stepped out of bounds again. The NFL suspended Callaway four games without pay Friday for an unspecified violation of the league's policy and program on substance abuse. Callaway will sit out the first four regular-season games.
Eagles trade for defense: The Philadelphia Eagles acquired defensive end Eli Harold in a trade that sent rookie offensive lineman Ryan Bates to the Buffalo Bills.
Colts wait on Luck: The Indianapolis Colts are taking no chances with Andrew Luck.
Coach Frank Reich said Friday he expects the starting quarterback to miss at least three more practices with a strained left calf, likely keeping him off the field until Wednesday, when the Cleveland Browns come to town for a joint practice.