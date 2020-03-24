The Cam Newton era is over in Carolina, as the Panthers released the 30-year-old quarterback after nine seasons.
The move became a mere formality after the Panthers made it clear last week they were moving on from Newton by giving him permission to seek a trade and then agreeing to a three-year, $63 million contract with free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater about 90 minutes later.
"Cam has meant a lot to this organization and the Carolinas," Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement Tuesday. “Everyone saw his performances on the field. I had the privilege of seeing how hard he worked off the field, and his commitment to this team when no one was watching. He willed this team to victory on many occasions and will always be considered one of the greatest players in the history of this franchise."
Newton now becomes a free agent and can sign with another NFL team immediately.
49ers pick up Benjamin: The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a one-year deal with free agent receiver Travis Benjamin. San Francisco also officially announced a deal to re-sign safety Jimmie Ward to a three-year contract worth a reported $28.5 million. Benjamin played only five games last year for the Chargers because of a quadriceps injury. His best year came in 2015 for the Browns when he had 68 catches for 966 yards and five TDs.
Chargers, Vigil agree: The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent linebacker Nick Vigil. Vigil has spent the past four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in the third round in 2016, and where he made 37 career starts. He started every game last year and was second on the team in tackles with 111.
Quick hits
The Atlanta Falcons agreed to a contract with free-agent linebacker LaRoy Reynolds. ... Free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $20 million with the Carolina Panthers. ... The Green Bay Packers are keeping veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis as he gets ready for his 15th NFL season. ... Tight end MyCole Pruitt agreed on a one-year contract to re-sign with the Tennessee Titans. ... The Buffalo Bills reached an agreement to re-sign receiver Isaiah McKenzie to a one-year contract. ... The Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms on one-year deals with offensive lineman Max Garcia and safety Charles Washington. ... The Seattle Seahawks agreed to a one-year contract with wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. ... The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a one-year contract with Jordan Ta'amu, the highest-rated quarterback during the abbreviated XFL season. He will compete with veteran Chad Henne for a backup job next season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!