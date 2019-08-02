Ezekiel Elliott's contract holdout doesn't have Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones worried about a resolution or a timeline.
At least that's the message Jones is offering about trying to get a deal done with his missing two-time NFL rushing champion.
"When have I ever not done one?" Jones said after practice at training camp Thursday night. "So I don't worry about that. You just keep plugging."
Elliott has missed five camp practices while seeking a new contract despite having two years remaining on his current one.
Elliott is due to make $3.9 million this season and $9.1 million in the fifth year, which was a team option since the former Ohio State star was a first-round pick.
Two days after seven-year veteran and former Elliott backup Alfred Morris returned to the Cowboys, Jones suggested he was prepared for a long holdout with the 2016 All-Pro who led the league in rushing as a rookie that year.
"I don't see a point months into the season," Jones said. "While we're not there right now, there are some lines there. And they do bite when you don't play. I don't have a time that I'm looking at that is a concern."
Steeler rookies versatile: The message couldn't have been clearer when the Pittsburgh Steelers called Sutton Smith on the final day of the NFL Draft.
Yes, the Steelers liked Smith's production at defensive end at Northern Illinois. His 15 sacks as a senior were kind of hard to miss, particularly for a 6-foot, 233-pound guy who doesn't exactly fit the physical profile of an elite pass rusher.
None of it mattered, however, once the Steelers took a flyer on Smith in the sixth round. Asked what he remembers about his first conversation with the coaching staff, Smith laughed.
"'Time to be an athlete,'" Smith said with a laugh.
They weren't kidding. The star high school running back who scored 32 touchdowns as a senior before transitioning to a defensive end in college is getting a crash course at outside linebacker and fullback in the NFL.
Smith is up for whatever, which is a good thing because there's a decent chance head coach Mike Tomlin might ask Smith to do. The 23-year-old is among a handful of rookies who arrived at their first training camp being asked to do a job far different than the one they were recruited to do in college.
"Young guys with versatility, young guys that are capable to do multiple jobs is an asset," Tomlin said.
Third-round pick Justin Layne signed with Michigan State as a highly coveted wide receiver prospect. Now he's a defensive back. Fifth-round selection Zach Gentry was the first splashy signing for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, a big-armed quarterback. Instead, he evolved into a 6-foot-8 tight end long on athleticism if admittedly a little short in the finer points of run blocking.
Eagles sign safety: The Philadelphia Eagles have signed safety Johnathan Cyprien and released safety Godwin Igwebuike.
Cyprien, a second-round pick in 2013, has started 70 games for the Jaguars and Titans. He missed last season after tearing his ACL.
Jaguar deals with hamstring: Jacksonville Jaguars rookie tight end Josh Oliver has a "significant" hamstring injury that could cause him to miss the regular-season opener.
A third-round draft pick from San Jose State, Oliver strained his right hamstring during practice Thursday. Tests later revealed the extent of the damage.
Dolphins backfield battle: Now that Ryan Fitzpatrick has pulled ahead in the battle for the quarterback job, the stiffest competition in the Miami Dolphins' backfield may be at running back.
Second-year pro Kalen Ballage took a lot of snaps with the first team during the first week of training camp, and he could unseat incumbent Kenyan Drake for the starting job.
Regardless of who earns the No. 1 designation, the two will likely share playing time and provide a contrast in styles. Ballage is listed 6-2 and 231 pounds, and the leaner, faster Drake is 6-1 and 211.
Competition for carries will heat up when the Dolphins scrimmage Saturday.
Injured Jets: New York Jets left tackle Kelvin Beachum and running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery are dealing with ankle injuries that could sideline them for a few days. The Jets practice again Saturday before having a day off Sunday.