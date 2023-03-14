The New York Jets reportedly are re-signing kicker Greg Zuerlein.

The Lincoln Pius X graduate won a training camp competition last summer with Eddy Pineiro and had a solid first season with the Jets, including kicking a franchise-record 60-yard field goal.

After a few years of inconsistency at kicker, the Jets made re-signing the steady Zuerlein a priority in free agency.

The 35-year-old Zuerlein, who signed a one-year contract with the Jets last March, went 30-of-37 on field-goal attempts — including 6-of-11 from 50 or more yards. He was 5-for-5 at Minnesota in Week 13, including the 60-yarder. Zuerlein also converted 28 of his 29 extra-point attempts.

That came after the Jets went through seven kickers in the previous three seasons.

Zuerlein was a sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2012 out of Missouri Western. He has one of the strongest kicking legs in the league and had a career-best 61-yard field goal in 2015. Zuerlein was a first-team All-Pro two years later, when he also made his only Pro Bowl while making 38 of 40 field-goal tries.

He was signed to a three-year deal by Dallas as a free agent in 2020, but was cut by the Cowboys last March.

For his career, Zuerlein has made 82.1% of his field goals.

While the Jets continue to wait for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to decide on his playing future and if he would approve a trade to New York, they've begun to shore up other areas of the roster. Rodgers is expected to announced a decision about his future Wednesday.

The Jets agreed to terms on a trade with Baltimore to acquire safety Chuck Clark. They also re-signed linebacker Quincy Williams to a three-year deal.

QB merry-go-round: Jimmy Garoppolo is finally out of San Francisco, ready to start the next phase of his career wearing the Raiders' silver and black. Sam Darnold is heading out West, where he'll replace Garoppolo and join Trey Lance and Brock Purdy with the 49ers. Mike White, Case Keenum and Jarrett Stidham have new teams, too.

Deshaun Watson is staying in Cleveland, but with a restructured deal with the Browns.

Quarterbacks took center stage as NFL free agency began with teams allowed to negotiate — and agree to deals — with unrestricted free agents. The deals can't be announced until Wednesday.

Garoppolo was the highest-profile QB to change teams.

He agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with Las Vegas, where he'll replace Derek Carr, who signed with the New Orleans Saints earlier this offseason after being cut by the Raiders. Garoppolo’s contract includes $34 million in guaranteed money.

White is staying within the AFC East, leaving the Jets for the Miami Dolphins to back up Tua Tagovailoa. Keenum is rejoining the Houston Texans, where he went 0-8 as a starter back in 2013. Stidham is going to Denver to back up Russell Wilson.

The Browns restructured Watson's record-setting guaranteed $230 million contract to create salary cap space.

In other notable decisions, the Indianapolis Colts will release longtime NFL quarterback Matt Ryan in a cost-cutting move Wednesday, and the Carolina Panthers, who own the top pick in the NFL Draft next month and are targeting a quarterback, found their stop-gap QB when they agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with unrestricted free agent Andy Dalton.

Raiders sign Meyers: The Las Vegas Raiders were busy again Tuesday, agreeing to a three-year, $33 million deal with former Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who reunites with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, his former offensive coordinator in New England.

Meyers, who has averaged 70 catches and 800 receiving yards over the past three seasons, was involved in one of the worst gaffes in NFL history when he attempted an unnecessary lateral across the field to quarterback Mac Jones on the final play of a tie game that was headed to overtime in December. Chandler Jones snatched the ball in the air and raced for a touchdown to give the Raiders a win against the Patriots.

Gilmore to Cowboys: In the NFC, Dallas acquired cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts for a fifth-round draft pick. The addition of the five-time Pro Bowler came on the same day Dallas re-signed safety Donovan Wilson as the Cowboys try to further bolster a defense that carried the club at times during a second consecutive playoff season in 2022.

The Cowboys will give up a compensatory fifth-round pick in this year’s draft. It will be the third team in three seasons for Gilmore, the 2019 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year when he was with New England.

The 32-year-old Gilmore played 16 games for the Colts last season, finishing with two interceptions and 11 pass breakups as a four-year Pro Bowl run ended.

The trade pairs Gilmore with 2021 NFL interceptions leader Trevon Diggs, who had 11 of his 17 career picks that season. Diggs dropped off to three interceptions last year.

The Cowboys also continued a trend of preferring their own free agents when they agreed to contracts to keep leading tackler Wilson (three years, $24 million) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (two years, $11 million) in Dallas.

Ekeler wants trade: Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler could be on his way out.

Ekeler’s agent, Cameron Weiss, said Tuesday that the team has given Ekeler permission to seek a trade after both sides could not agree on a contract extension.

Ekeler, who has scored an NFL-high 38 touchdowns over the past two seasons, is entering the final season of a four-year, $24.5 million extension. He is scheduled to earn $6.25 million in the 2023 season.

He led the league with 18 scrimmage touchdowns last season and became the fifth running back in league history with at least 100 receptions. His 107 catches were tied for second-most by a running back in a season.

Ekeler also rushed for 915 yards, including a pair of 100-yard games.