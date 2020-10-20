NFL notes, 10/21

Tua Tagovailoa will make his first NFL start next week for the Miami Dolphins, who are turning to him to replace Ryan Fitzpatrick, a person familiar with the team's decision said Tuesday.

The person confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on condition on anonymity because the Dolphins hadn't made an announcement.

Tagovailoa will start at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 1.

Tagovailoa made his pro debut in mop-up duty at the end of Miami's 24-0 victory Sunday over the New York Jets. He will become the 22nd quarterback to start for the Dolphins since Dan Marino retired following the 1999 season.

Saints to have fans on Sunday: The New Orleans Saints will start having fans in the stands for home games after the mayor agreed with the team on a phased plan starting Sunday against Carolina.

The plan announced Tuesday will start with 3,000 tickets for Sunday's game, increasing to 6,000 fans for November games with San Francisco and Atlanta and up to 15,000 in December for games against Kansas City and Minnesota barring any changes in local health and safety guidelines.