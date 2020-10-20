NFL notes, 10/21

Tua Tagovailoa will make his first NFL start next week for the Miami Dolphins, who are turning to him to replace Ryan Fitzpatrick, a person familiar with the team's decision said Tuesday.
The person confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on condition on anonymity because the Dolphins hadn't made an announcement.
Tagovailoa will start at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 1.
Tagovailoa made his pro debut in mop-up duty at the end of Miami's 24-0 victory Sunday over the New York Jets. He will become the 22nd quarterback to start for the Dolphins since Dan Marino retired following the 1999 season.
Saints to have fans on Sunday: The New Orleans Saints will start having fans in the stands for home games after the mayor agreed with the team on a phased plan starting Sunday against Carolina.
The plan announced Tuesday will start with 3,000 tickets for Sunday's game, increasing to 6,000 fans for November games with San Francisco and Atlanta and up to 15,000 in December for games against Kansas City and Minnesota barring any changes in local health and safety guidelines.
A limited number of tickets for players, the team and other required NFL obligations also were approved.
Rams sign kicker after rookie struggles: The Los Angeles Rams signed veteran kicker Kai Forbath from the Chicago Bears' practice squad after a rocky start to the season for rookie Samuel Sloman.
The Rams kept Sloman on their active roster Tuesday. They also placed linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on injured reserve.
Los Angeles drafted Sloman in the seventh round out of Miami of Ohio, but he has missed three of his 18 extra-point attempts this season, including a blocked try against the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday night in the Rams' 24-16 loss. Only Kansas City's Harrison Butker has missed more extra points this season.
Giant goes on IR after game-winning score: Two days after scoring a game-winning touchdown in the final minutes, rookie linebacker Tae Crowder was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury by the New York Giants.
The last player taken in the NFL Draft and the current Mr. Irrelevant, Crowder scored on a 43-yard fumble return with 3½ minutes to play to give the Giants a 20-19 win over Washington on Sunday.
Crowder did not mention an injury in a virtual conference call after the game. He did not participate in walk-through practices on Monday and Tuesday and was placed on IR late in the afternoon.
