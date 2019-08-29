Undrafted rookie Tyree Jackson hit David Sills for an 8-yard touchdown pass with 8 seconds left in rallying the Buffalo Bills to a 27-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings to close the preseason Thursday night in Orchard Park, New York.
Victor Bolden recovered Jackson's fumble in the end zone and Marcus Murphy scored on a 79-yard punt return as the Bills scored three touchdowns in the final 3:53 to overcome a 23-6 deficit. The Bills finished 4-0 for the first unbeaten preseason in team history.
Falcons 31, Jaguars 12: Atlanta ended a 12-game, preseason losing streak with a victory in Jacksonville, Florida.
Panthers 25, Steelers 19: In Charlotte, North Carolina, Mason Rudolph and Kyle Allen turned in solid efforts and appeared to solidify their No. 2 quarterback roles for their respective teams in Carolina's win.
Jets 6, Eagles 0: Taylor Bertolet kicked two field goals for the game's only scores as the Jets topped the Eagles in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Colts 13, Bengals 6: Indianapolis wrapped up an unsettling preseason Thursday, moving on from Andrew Luck with a victory over host Cincinnati in a game missing starters and fans.
Ravens 20, Washington 7: Trace McSorley completed 15 of 27 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown to lead Baltimore in Landover, Maryland. Dwayne Haskins completed 10 of 17 for 104 yards and a touchdown and showed flashes of why Washington considers him its quarterback of the future.
Browns 20, Lions 16: In Cleveland, Rookie Austin Seibert appeared to lock up Cleveland's kicking job after a summer-long battle, and the Browns ended the preseason with a win.
Buccaneers 17, Cowboys 15: Vincent Testaverde, the son of former NFL quarterback Vinny Testaverde, was part of touchdown drive in Tampa Bay's victory in Arlington, Texas.
Dolphins 16, Saints 13: In New Orleans, Jake Rudock passed for 229 yards and one touchdown, and the Miami won.
Rams 22, Texans 10: In the battle for Los Angeles' third-string quarterback job, John Wolford played well and Brandon Allen struggled as the Rams closed out the preseason with a win over the Houston Texans in Houston. The Rams' Justin Davis finished with 78 yards rushing on 16 carries.