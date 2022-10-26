NFL capsule

RAVENS (4-3) AT BUCCANEERS (3-4)

TV: Amazon Prime+, 7 p.m.

Tom Brady hasn’t lost three straight games in 20 years. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens aim to snap that streak.

Brady and the Buccaneers are struggling following consecutive losses to a pair of teams — Pittsburgh and Carolina — that are 4-10 combined.

A predictable offense, mediocre defense and poor coaching have turned the Buccaneers from Super Bowl contenders to pretenders.

Now they have to face Jackson and the Ravens on a short week as the teams meet Thursday in Tampa.

The Buccaneers are 1 1/2-point underdogs at home, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks leans slightly toward the home team.

THE PICK: Buccaneers, 23-21