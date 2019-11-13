Pittsburgh (5-4) at Cleveland (3-6)

Time: 7:20 p.m. TV: Fox, NFL. Radio: 1480, 101.5. The line: Steelers by 2½

The skinny: The Steelers have forced 26 turnovers, second to New England. The Browns are tied for fifth with the most turnovers. Look for the Pittsburgh defense to continue the team’s recovery from a 1-4 start. Pittsburgh running back James Conner is expected to return after missing two games with shoulder injury. Conner ran for 281 yards, four TDs in two meetings with Browns last year. The Browns snapped four-game losing streak last week with win over Buffalo, Cleveland’s first at home this season. The Browns are just 6-33-1 against Steelers since expansion rebirth in 1999.

The pick: Steelers 17-13.

