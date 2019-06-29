Totonga Bomoi, a nonprofit organization founded to combat extreme poverty in the Democratic Republic of the Congo by providing business education, co-operative guidance and startup capital to entrepreneurs across the country, invites philanthropists and economic justice advocates to their inaugural celebration and educational event from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St.
The event will feature:
- African hors d'oeuvres;
- Traditional Congolese music;
- A presentation by Totonga Bomoi founder and Executive Director Katie Hile on efforts to support artisan and business cooperatives in the Democratic Republic of the Congo;
- An exclusive, hands-on opportunity to experience a sample of the business training curriculum that is changing lives across the Congo;
- Opportunities to interact with Totonga Bomoi board members and volunteers; and
- A chance to support the organization’s efforts.
Totonga Bomoi's June 30 event will be held in conjunction with the 59th anniversary of Congolese Independence, a day widely celebrated by Totonga Bomoi’s artisans in the Congo.
Those interested in attending must RSVP to Katie at katie@totongabomoi.com.