Totonga Bomoi, a nonprofit organization founded to combat extreme poverty in the Democratic Republic of the Congo by providing business education, co-operative guidance and startup capital to entrepreneurs across the country, invites philanthropists and economic justice advocates to their inaugural celebration and educational event from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St. 

The event will feature:

- African hors d'oeuvres;

- Traditional Congolese music;

- A presentation by Totonga Bomoi founder and Executive Director Katie Hile on efforts to support artisan and business cooperatives in the Democratic Republic of the Congo;

- An exclusive, hands-on opportunity to experience a sample of the business training curriculum that is changing lives across the Congo;

- Opportunities to interact with Totonga Bomoi board members and volunteers; and

- A chance to support the organization’s efforts.

Totonga Bomoi's June 30 event will be held in conjunction with the 59th anniversary of Congolese Independence, a day widely celebrated by Totonga Bomoi’s artisans in the Congo.

Those interested in attending must RSVP to Katie at katie@totongabomoi.com.

