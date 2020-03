The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported late Thursday night that an 11th Nebraska resident has apparently contracted the coronavirus. HHS is waiting for confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

HHS says the man is in his 50s and is from Cass County. He recently traveled back to Nebraska from Minneapolis and was on the same flight as the Omaha woman who was the state's first coronavirus case. The man has been self-isolating at home since March 7.