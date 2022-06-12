Storm devastates Gage County, leaves Wymore without power

Trees uprooted. Cars crushed. Mobile homes flipped on their sides.

The scene in Gage County is one of wreckage and ruin. Now citizens are left to pick up the pieces.

After a powerful storm ripped through the area late Saturday afternoon, residents spent their Sunday removing debris and awaiting the return of electricity.

Some have temporarily evacuated their homes to find shelter in public spaces with air conditioning.

Softball-sized hail rained down on Beatrice on Saturday while high winds batted homes and powerlines in Wymore. An F-1 tornado touched down near Big Indian Lake, and winds reached up to 85-90 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

“It is an absolute disaster,” said Monica Sedlacek of Wymore. “We have extensive damage.”

Sedlacek said the storm left at least one family displaced. Their home was flooded when the roof was blown off. Others lost cars and trailers. Another house caught fire.

Lisa Weigand, emergency manager of Gage County, said there were no significant injuries or deaths.

While the storm touched the entire county, Weigand said it hit the southern region the hardest. Wymore and Blue Springs sustained the most damage, and the city of Wymore is declaring the event a disaster with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

Weigand reported 75% of Wymore was without power as of Sunday afternoon.

Active storm spotters in the area located the storm cell immediately, and sirens were deployed.

“Everyone sheltered-in-place well,” Weigand said.

Several businesses and churches remained closed on Sunday.

Firefighters from Beatrice and Fairbury, along with residents from Crete, Seward and Auburn joined in the cleanup, Sedlacek said.

Emergency crews worked through the night and into the next day to restore power to the city. Some are going on 24 hours without electricity.

The Salvation Army also arrived Sunday to provide meals and water to those assisting in the cleanup.

“It's so heartwarming,” Sedlacek said. “I feel so blessed that they came to our little town and helped.”

Sedlacek said the city of Wymore opened the Wymore Community Center to the public. All are welcome to rest and charge their phones. Wymore Fire Department put cots in its station for people to take naps in a cool, dry place.

Austin Jackson, Wymore's library director, said strangers have been driving around, searching for families in need of help, food or water.

“People are really doing the best that they possibly can to try and help each other out,” Jackson said.

He said he’s confident Wymore will recover.

“The town especially is really resilient,” Jackson said. “Nobody really likes to give up very much here, and I think that's a good thing.”

