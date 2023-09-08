For the second year in a row, the Platte River is essentially dry going into fall in central Nebraska.

Drive across the river near Grand Island, and you'll see a few small channels of water snaking through a mostly dry riverbed.

As of Friday afternoon, the Central Nebraska Irrigation District's gauge on the Platte near Grand Island was at just under 2.5 feet. That's down from a multiyear high of about 5.3 feet on July 4 and the lowest level in almost a year.

River flow stood at 1.8 cubic feet per second Friday at Grand Island, down from 1,800 cubic feet just a month ago. That's a little better than a year ago, however, when flow was zero.

The entire state has been affected by drought to some degree this year. On Friday, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced it will temporarily ban campfires at state park areas and wildlife management areas in Cherry County because of extreme fire danger triggered by drought conditions. That includes Merritt Reservoir and Smith Falls State Park.

But it's in Central Nebraska, which has been in severe drought or worse for 20 straight months, where conditions are currently the most dire.

An area stretching from Hastings to Grand Island to Aurora has been "the epicenter" of dry conditions this summer, said Ryan Pfannkuch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings.

Still, he said, he's not too concerned about water levels in the Platte.

"The Platte dries out easily and it fills easily," Pfannkuch said. "After the last year, the dryness just doesn't look quite as shocking."

While eastern Nebraska has seen significant improvement in drought conditions over the past three months thanks to timely rains, conditions in the central part of the state have pretty much stayed the same.

For example, nearly 83% of Hall County is in extreme drought or worse, the same number as three months ago. All of Hamilton County is in extreme drought or worse, just as it was three months ago.

Grand Island received less than half its normal rainfall in August, and was about 4 inches total below normal for June, July and August. Hastings fared a little better, with 65% of its normal August rain and a deficit of about 1.75 inches for June, July and August.

Contrast that with Lincoln, which got nearly 3 inches more than average for those three months and has gone from 91% of the county in extreme drought to zero.

"Right in the middle of our coverage area is the driest of all," Pfannkuch said, speaking of the area for which the Hastings office provides weather forecasts.

The good news is that there's a significant chance of rain in the area this weekend, he said, and some areas could see an inch or more. The longer-term forecast also shows a chance of above-average precipitation.

"Hopefully we'll get some decent rain here," Pfannkuch said. "Certainly, we need some rain."

