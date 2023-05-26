Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Parts of southwest Nebraska saw heavy rain Friday morning that led to flash flooding that closed several highways as well as a state park.

McCook, in Red Willow County, had officially received more than 6 inches of rain as of 1 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a flash flood warning for the northwestern part of the county.

The weather service said U.S. 83 south of McCook was underwater,.

There were reports of more than 7 inches in Wauneta in Chase County.

In Dundy County, the sheriff's office posted on social media that several roads were closed as of Friday afternoon and were likely to stay that way for days, including Nebraska 61, which it said was underwater. The sheriff's office also reported that a bridge was out on Max-Wauneta road, which runs north and south between the two towns.

In Hayes County, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission temporarily closed the Frenchman Wildlife Management Area north of Palisade on Friday. The commission said in a news release that the road leading into the area was flooded, as were parts of the park.

"These conditions are dangerous for guests, as well as Nebraska Game and Parks employees," the news release said.

The weather service issued flood warnings for several rivers and creeks, including the Republican River at both McCook and Stratton, Frenchman Creek near Culbertson and Driftwood Creek near McCook.

Eight years ago: Floodwaters swamp Lincoln, surrounding areas