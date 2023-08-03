Consistent rain has continued to take a bite out of drought conditions not only in Lincoln, but across Nebraska.

The latest drought monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows significant improvement, especially in the amount of severe drought.

According to the monitor, severe drought in Nebraska, the third-worst category, declined from covering more than 46% of the state a week ago to less than 32% this week. That's the least amount of severe drought statewide since the end of February 2022.

Extreme drought also declined from 19.27% last week to 15.7% this week, although the amount of exceptional drought remained the same at 2.63%.

Lancaster County also saw a significant improvement in drought conditions.

The amount of severe drought declined from covering 100% of the county to just over 59%, while the amount of extreme drought fell from 12.4% to 1.3%. Just five weeks ago, the entire county was in extreme drought and 88% was in exceptional drought.

Many areas of the state, especially in eastern Nebraska, have gotten significant amounts of rain over the past few weeks.

Lincoln got 5.61 inches in July, which is more than 2.3 inches above normal, and the most in a single month in more than four years. The city has now received more than 10 inches over the past two months, which is more than it received in the previous 10 months.

Omaha got 6.3 inches in July, 2.75 inches above normal, and Norfolk received 5.37 inches, about 2.4 inches above average.

Other places that saw much-above normal precipitation in July included Beatrice, Columbus and Fremont.

The forecast includes the potential for ongoing rain, with at least a chance of showers in Lincoln every day for the next week. Temperatures are forecast to be lower than average, with highs mainly in the low to mid-80s.

