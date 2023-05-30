Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A farm accident claimed the life of a Madison man Monday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies and members of Madison Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a farm northeast of town at around 10:45 a.m. on a report of a man with a blunt force injury.

When they arrived, they found a seriously injured Miguel Cardenas Pena, who was struck when a large tractor tire he had been working on exploded.

Deputies and fire personnel provided life-saving measures, but the 38-year-old Cardenas Pena was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The incident is still under investigation. Madison is about 15 miles south of Norfolk.

Counties with the most motor vehicle fatalities in Nebraska Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Nebraska #11. Sarpy County, Nebraska #10. Lancaster County, Nebraska #9. Douglas County, Nebraska #8. Hall County, Nebraska #7. Adams County, Nebraska #6. Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska #5. Dodge County, Nebraska #4. Cass County, Nebraska #3. Seward County, Nebraska #2. Lincoln County, Nebraska #1. Saline County, Nebraska