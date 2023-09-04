As a child, she aspired to be an interior designer.

But she would go on to enroll in cosmetology school before eventually receiving a degree in advertising and public relations from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Running a gift store at a nursery wasn’t exactly in the plans, but now it’s the only thing Christy Taylor can see herself doing.

Taylor and her business partner, Mark Charipar, opened the store at the Landmark Nursery in Eagle in 2021 with the mission to create a “slice of heaven” out in the country.

The store, fittingly named The Refuge, has accomplished that goal, Taylor said.

A mulberry tree with soft lights strung around it and a black cat sleeping underneath sit in one corner of the shop, and plants fill nearly every other space.

“A lot of customers from the city come out here and you see the look of relief on their face,” Taylor said. “I’ve heard them say, ‘This is my escape from the city,’ and that’s part of The Refuge.”

Taylor said she was likely the first applicant for this year’s Nebraska Passport Program, which features "hidden gems" around the state, including museums, parks, wineries, retail stores and more. Participants that make it to all 70 destinations from May 1 to Sept. 30 can win a series of prizes.

“Then the beginning of this year, we found out we were a destination,” Taylor said. “I was really ecstatic.”

Thanks to the exposure the store has received through being part of the program, Taylor said they’ve had a lot of new customers.

“It’s just been a mixture of people coming to us from passport and word of mouth, which you know, is the best form of advertising,” Taylor said.

Charipar handles the nursery side of the business, leaving Taylor complete creative freedom inside the gift shop, which she said she takes full advantage of.

“I like to find things that are unique, that maybe you wouldn’t see anywhere else,” Taylor said. “People are drawn into the whole experience.”

Taylor typically hosts two festivals a year at The Refuge. Next year’s spring festival, likely in early June, will include farmers market vendors, live music and food trucks.

Creating a unique customer experience through events is important to Taylor, and so is giving back to other small businesses.

“I like to order from small businesses all around the country,” Taylor said. “Because, you know, that’s what it’s all about — giving back.”

As the Passport Program season begins winding down, Taylor said she hopes to continue making The Refuge a place people will want to keep coming back to.

“I’m just very, very thankful for the experience,” Taylor said.

