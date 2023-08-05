The 41st annual antique machinery show and plowing bee sponsored by Deer Creek Sodbusters, Inc. is set for Sunday at the Deer Creek showgrounds, south of Sterling.

The morning begins with a flag raising ceremony at 8 a.m. followed by an outdoor church service. The activities continue throughout the day until late afternoon, including a parade at 1 p.m.

Guest speaker David Seay will present “Nebraska Territory Stories” at 11:30 a.m. The presentation includes folk music and the story of Nebraska becoming a state in the 1800s.

Demonstrations of operating machinery will run between 9:30 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m., with a plowing demonstration following the parade. Other demonstrations include lumber sawing, threshing, corn shelling, corn binding, silage chopping, stationary baler, small grain binding and farming with draft horses. This year’s show will feature oddball and orphan tractor brands and gas engine lines W, X, Y and Z.

Day-long exhibits include antique tractors, steam engines, gas engines and antique automobiles and trucks. Additional exhibits include arts and crafts, a flea market and a souvenir stand.

For children, a playground, barnyard and straw pile scavenger hunt are available. The hunt is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. for candy treats and coins.

Lunch will be served by the Deer Creek Sodbusters throughout the day and refreshments will be available.

Admission is $10 per person, with children younger than 12 free.

For more information, visit deercreeksodbusters.org.

Close Norman Boone of Elk Creek sits on the back of a flatbed trailer surrounded by corn that would later be made into cow feed during the 33rd Annual Deer Creek Sodbusters Antique Machinery Show at the Deer Creek showgrounds on Sunday, August 9, 2015. The show allowed participants to learn and view antique machinery demonstrations on a working farm. Garrett Lorenzo stomps in the corn trailer after being hoisted inside during the 33rd Annual Deer Creek Sodbusters Antique Machinery Show at the Deer Creek showgrounds on Sunday, August 9, 2015.The Sodbusters Show takes place on a working farm in which participants can view antique mechanical demonstrations in a family atmosphere. Demonstrators feed wheat through an antique wheat thresher during the Deer Creek Sodbusters Antique Machinery Show in 2015. Joined by his dog Tippy, Chris Salberg shells corn through a 1930s antique corn sheller during the 33rd Annual Deer Creek Sodbusters Antique Machinery Show at the Deer Creek show grounds on Sunday, August 9, 2015. Bill Truscott scoops up corn to feed through antique machinery and chop up for silage, cattle feed, during the 33rd Annual Deer Creek Sodbusters Antique Machinery Show.