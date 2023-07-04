SEWARD — A crowd gathered in the shade along Jackson Avenue just after 11 a.m.

The smells wafted in from nearby food alley, where food trucks still were gearing up. Onions frying into blooms. Meat in smokers getting tender enough to fall apart. The sugar from shaved ice sweet in the air.

"Ready, set, go," yelled a woman with a clipboard, sending a row of 3- to 5-year-olds pedaling to the end of the street.

Mason Yanda, a very focused 5-year-old from Marble Falls, Texas, northwest of Austin, pedaled his Big Wheel past two boys and three girls to victory. But he didn't stop to celebrate his win. Just headed back to the starting line for the next heat.

On the sidewalk, his mom Caity Yanda, said he doesn't use his Big Wheel much at home.

"We just do it here," she said.

Every year, they drive up to see her grandmother on her mother's side, who is from Seward, and bring their Big Wheels in the back of the pickup from Texas to Nebraska for the race.

"We take it very seriously," Yanda said with a laugh, just before heat two started.

Jan Esche, the matriarch, stood in the middle of the group, all wearing Texas A&M shirts, cheering on Mason.

Asked her favorites among the lists of activities, Yanda said the apple-pie-eating contest is not to be missed, and the best decorated bicycle contest is always fun for the kids. But her favorite? She said every year, they throw down their blankets a couple days in advance to get their favorite spot for the parade.

"It's the best parade you'll ever go to," she said.

Just down the block, the Garland Fire Department battled it out, three against three, spraying their water hoses at a red, white and blue barrel high above the street, trying to push it to the other side.

The cold mist hit the Rehm family from Plattsmouth -- David, Brittany and 9-month-old Kason -- who didn't seem to mind.

David Rehm said he grew up in western Iowa, but had family in Milford and went to Seward's Fourth quite a bit as a kid. This year, he brought his wife and friends, who always wanted to go. He was showing them some of the highlights.

"This, the bubble-blowing contest, apple pie," he said. "All the fun things."

His wife, Brittany, said: "So far so good."

At the nearby bandshell, the Seward Municipal Band conductor polled the crowd about where they were from. People call out Colorado, Florida, Arizona, even one London, England.

The conductor's dad was there from New York.

Over at the Civic Center, where a sloppy joe feed and a pie festival were under way in the basement, retired teacher Sue Imig greeted people at the information booth just inside the door.

By the end of the day, they expected to dish out hundreds of sloppy joes and slices from 80 pies at the air conditioned spot that was a draw for the lunch time crowd that didn't hit food alley and opted for air-conditioned bingo.

On the porch, Steve Hambek, who moved to Seward 20 years ago, said he recalled his first Seward Fourth of July years ago.

"It was pretty amazing to see how many people show up," he said.

On the Fourth of July, Hambek said, the town of 6,500 turns into a town of 30,000.

And an all-volunteer committee organizes it all, trying to make sure there's something for the whole family. He and his wife, Sharon, were in charge of the information booths.

"It's a yearlong effort to put this one day together," he said.

And Hambek said they've already started getting ready for next year.

Photos: Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration, 2023