A school bus crash on Nebraska 2 in Otoe County sent several students to a Lincoln hospital Tuesday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol said it received a report at about 7:35 a.m. of a crash involving a school bus approximately one mile east of Palmyra.

Troopers, Otoe County Sheriff’s Deputies, and rescue crews from Palmyra, Douglas, Syracuse and Nebraska City all responded.

A preliminary investigation shows that the bus was westbound on Nebraska 2 when it slowed to turn into a driveway. A westbound Ford F-150 then failed to slow down and rear-ended the bus, causing it to roll onto its side.

All nine students aboard the bus were transported to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The students were all between ages 5 and 14. Parents were reunited with their kids at the hospital. Both drivers involved were also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol is investigating the crash, which caused both westbound lanes of Nebraska 2 to be closed for a time.

Which states have the deadliest rush hour? Which states have the deadliest rush hour? The 10 Deadliest States for Rush Hour Which States Have the Deadliest Rush Hour? Where Does Your State Rank?