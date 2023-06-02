One person was killed in a small plane crash at around 9 a.m. Friday near Kearney — though authorities haven't yet confirmed who the plane's occupant was, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.

A passerby called deputies to the crash scene, just south of Interstate 80 about 12 miles east of Kearney, at 9:12 a.m. Friday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

First responders found the downed aircraft in a field near the east end of Bassway Strip State Wildlife Management Area, a state park that runs along the Platte River just south of the interstate.

The crash involved "a small single engine aircraft," according to the sheriff's office, which reported that preliminary findings indicated no one survived the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will also investigate the crash — along with numerous local and state law enforcement offices, the sheriff's office said.

An NTSB spokesperson said the crash involved a Van's RV7 plane, a type of home-built aircraft. NTSB investigators are expected to arrive at the crash scene Saturday.

The investigators will request radar data, weather information, maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records as a part of a monthslong investigation that will look at the human, machine and environmental factors that may have led to Friday's crash.

